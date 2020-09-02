Nelly, a tiger queen and a Backstreet Boy join 'Dancing With the Stars' for Season 29

“Dancing With the Stars” has Nelly, a tiger queen, a Backstreet Boy, and more than a few reality stars and athletes on hand for the cast of Season 29, debuting Sept. 14 on ABC.

The full star lineup was announced Sept. 2 on “Good Morning America.” Back in January, we suggested St. Louis superstar rapper Nelly would be a good fit for “Dancing With the Stars” as he was entering into his 20th-anniversary year of his “Country Grammar” album.

At the time, we wrote: "'Dancing With the Stars' would be a highly visible space for Nelly during this anniversary year, giving him a huge platform. And we have no doubt Nelly’s got the moves to go far on the show."