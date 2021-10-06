Nelly accepts BET's I Am Hip Hop Award: 'This is for my whole city'

It was truly “Hot in Herre” at the BET Hip Hop Awards which aired Tuesday night with a show-closing honoree tribute to our own Nelly.

The awards, recorded Saturday in Atlanta, bestowed its I Am Hip Hop Award to Nelly, the St. Louis superstar who broke through in 2000 with his blockbuster album “Country Grammar.”

Nelly, accepting his award, said those in the heartland (the name of his new album) and from Missouri “don’t get a lot of this, a lot of chances to stand on stage and say ‘Yeah, it’s our turn.’ So this ain’t for me. This is for my whole area. This is for my whole city.”

Nelly also wanted to clear about the fact when he landed on the scene, “I never had a co-sign. Nobody stood on stage and put their arm around me. Nobody gave me a feature. Nobody put a chain around my neck. I got thrown in the deep end and was told to swim.”

He also thanked a long list of names, many of them from St. Louis, including his parents, children, Tony “T-Luv” Davis, DJ Trife, DJ 618, Jason “J.E.” Epperson and Basement Beats, and City Spud, the St. Lunatics rapper who accompanied Nelly to the ceremony.