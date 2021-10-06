 Skip to main content
Nelly accepts BET's I Am Hip Hop Award: 'This is for my whole city'
It was truly “Hot in Herre” at the BET Hip Hop Awards which aired Tuesday night with a show-closing honoree tribute to our own Nelly.

The awards, recorded Saturday in Atlanta, bestowed its I Am Hip Hop Award to Nelly, the St. Louis superstar who broke through in 2000 with his blockbuster album “Country Grammar.”

Nelly, accepting his award, said those in the  heartland (the name of his new album) and from Missouri “don’t get a lot of this, a lot of chances to stand on stage and say ‘Yeah, it’s our turn.’ So this ain’t for me. This is for my whole area. This is for my whole city.”

Nelly also wanted to clear about the fact when he landed on the scene, “I never had a co-sign. Nobody stood on stage and put their arm around me. Nobody gave me a feature. Nobody put a chain around my neck. I got thrown in the deep end and was told to swim.”

He also thanked a long list of names, many of them from St. Louis, including his parents, children, Tony “T-Luv” Davis, DJ Trife, DJ 618, Jason “J.E.” Epperson and Basement Beats, and City Spud, the St. Lunatics rapper who accompanied Nelly to the ceremony.

Nelly explained he used to wear the band-aid on his cheek years ago to represent City Spud, who was away in prison when Nelly first broke through and unable to enjoy the ensuing fame despite his having worked on “Country Grammar.”

Nelly also thanked his group St. Lunatics individually, naming Murphy Lee, Kyjuan and Slo Down. Noticeably not called out was St. Lunatics’ rapper Ali.

Nelly's performance, considered the highlight of the show if social media is any indication, included a mega medley of his biggest hits performed in front of a downtown St. Louis backdrop, complete with the Gateway Arch, naturally.

In order, the medley included “E.I.,” “Country Grammar,” “Air Force Ones,” “Where the Party At” featuring Jermaine Dupri, “Grillz” featuring Dupri and Paul Wall, “Dilemma,” “Flap Your Wings” (featuring what might have been the most energetic hip-hop dancers ever), and “Hot in Here.”

Dupri, who produced “Grillz” for Nelly, introduced him at the top of the two-segment tribute, calling the Grammy winner the definition of hip-hop, and one of the first to blend hip-hop and country.

He also said Nelly “had us all out here wearing band-aids on our faces.”

The video clip package included Kelly Rowland, Nelly’s partner on “Dilemma,” City Spud, and Kevin Hart, his co-star on BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” who said Nelly put a city on his back and created a culture.

Tyler, the Creator was given the top album honor for “Call Me If You Got Lost,” and was presented with the Cultural Influence Award.

Click here for more on the BET Hip Hop Awards.

