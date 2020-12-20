Nelly added to 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance lineup

Nelly is locked in for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on Dec. 31 on ABC with host Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square in New York City.
Nelly told Seacrest on his "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" radio program: “It’s always a pleasure when I get to a chance to rock out on the New Year's Eve and hang out with the boys.”
Co-hosting are Lucy Hale, Billy Porter and Ciara.
Jennifer Lopez has also been announced as a performer. Porter and Cyndi Lauper will perform a duet, reuniting after working together on “Kinky Boots.”
More performer announcements are forthcoming.
The show airs at 7 Central New Year's Eve.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
