Nelly advances to semi-finals on 'Dancing With the Stars,' with a little help from 2Pac

A high-spirited dance-off followed in which Nelly and Karagach went up against Skai Jackson and her pro partner Alan Bersten doing the salsa side-by-side on the dancefloor to Ricky Martin’s “The Cup of Life.”

Tonioli admitted he was so distracted by the shirtless Nelly he never quite made it to down to see his footwork, though his moved looked loose and ready for action. Hough said watching Nelly and Jackson was like watching a boxing match, and both pairs were on fire.

Hough selected Nelly as his winner of this particular dance-off, while the other two judges selected Jackson. The dance-off winners received extra points.

The couple sent home was AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke.

During the pre-recorded package, Nelly said he grew up listening to 2Pac, who died in 1996. He was inspired by him from day one, from his mixing music and movies to the way he was able to reach out and touch with his songs.

Karagach asked how 2Pac would have done on the show; he said 2Pac would have killed it, but there would have been hell to pay if he hadn’t.

“I wouldn’t want to see him get a low score,” Nelly joked.