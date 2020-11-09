Nelly advances to semifinals on 'Dancing With the Stars,' with a little help from 2Pac

“Dancing With the Stars” got gangsta Monday night as Nelly and his pro partner Daniella Karagach took on rapper 2Pac’s (with Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman) hip-hop classic “California Love,” all the while advancing straight into next week’s semifinals.
Opening the song with his famous backflip he did to acclaim early in the season, Nelly and Karagach delivered what was easily the most hip-hop number of the current season during the jazz routine that incorporated a mix of dance styles.
It was also their most most modern and fun routine of the season, and St. Louis’ No. 1 celeb was at his most comfortable.
Each judge gave the pair an eight score.
Judge Bruno Tonioli called Nelly cool, confident and in his element during the routine, displaying an ease he hadn’t seen in the rapper. He pointed out Nelly missed a couple of steps, which Nelly owned up to.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba complimented Nelly on his re-recording of “California Love” first before adding she has been enjoying watching his journey. She said he has been opening up more and making her smile. “That’s what dancing is all about,” she said.
Hough loved the variety of dancing going on, and called the routine celebratory.
A high-spirited dance-off followed in which Nelly and Karagach went up against Skai Jackson and her pro partner Alan Bersten doing the salsa side-by-side on the dancefloor to Ricky Martin’s “The Cup of Life.”
Tonioli admitted he was so distracted by the shirtless Nelly he never quite made it to down to see his footwork, though his moved looked loose and ready for action. Hough said watching Nelly and Jackson was like watching a boxing match, and both pairs were on fire.
Hough selected Nelly as his winner of this particular dance-off, while the other two judges selected Jackson. The dance-off winners received extra points.
The couple sent home was AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke.
During the pre-recorded package, Nelly said he grew up listening to 2Pac, who died in 1996. He was inspired by him from day one, from his mixing music and movies to the way he was able to reach out and touch with his songs.
Karagach asked how 2Pac would have done on the show; he said 2Pac would have killed it, but there would have been hell to pay if he hadn’t.
“I wouldn’t want to see him get a low score,” Nelly joked.
Karagach called Nelly an icon in his own right.
Next week’s semifinals will see a double elimination on Nov. 16.
