Nelly, along with a tiger queen and a Backstreet Boy, join 'Dancing With the Stars' season 29

“Dancing With the Stars” has Nelly, a tiger queen, a Backstreet Boy, and more than a few reality stars and athletes on hand for the cast of the upcoming season 29, debuting Sept. 14 on ABC.
The full star lineup was announced this morning on “Good Morning America.” Back in January, we suggested St. Louis superstar rapper Nelly would be a good fit for “Dancing With the Stars” as he was entering into his 20th anniversary year of his “Country Grammar” album.
At the time, we wrote: " 'Dancing With the Stars' would be a highly visible space for Nelly during this anniversary year, giving him a huge platform. And we have no doubt Nelly’s got the moves to go far on the show."
Nelly will go up against Carole Baskin of "Tiger King"; Kaitlyn Bristowe of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette"; Jeannie Mai of "The Real"; actress Anne Heche; AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys; Monica Aldama of Netflix's "Cheer; former NBA star Charles Oakley; Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir; former NFL star Vernon Davis; Justina Machado of "One Day at a Time"; Chrishelle Stause of "Selling Sunset"; Jesse Metcalfe of "Desperate Housewives"; Skai Jackson of Disney Channel's "Jessie"; and Nev Schulman of "Catfish: The TV Show."
This season’s previously announced pro dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.
The celebrity and dancer pairings are revealed on the show’s premiere.
Tyra Banks is the show’s new host. Previous hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are out.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!