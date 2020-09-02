Nelly, along with a tiger queen and a Backstreet Boy, join 'Dancing With the Stars' season 29

“Dancing With the Stars” has Nelly, a tiger queen, a Backstreet Boy, and more than a few reality stars and athletes on hand for the cast of the upcoming season 29, debuting Sept. 14 on ABC.

The full star lineup was announced this morning on “Good Morning America.” Back in January, we suggested St. Louis superstar rapper Nelly would be a good fit for “Dancing With the Stars” as he was entering into his 20th anniversary year of his “Country Grammar” album.

At the time, we wrote: " 'Dancing With the Stars' would be a highly visible space for Nelly during this anniversary year, giving him a huge platform. And we have no doubt Nelly’s got the moves to go far on the show."