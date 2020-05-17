Nelly and Ludacris' Instagram Live battle: How it went down

Saturday night’s highly-touted song battle between St. Louis ‘ Nelly and Atlanta’s Ludacris on Instagram Live ended with one clear winner — Ludacris’ WiFi.

The rappers met online during the popular Verzuz series in which artists put their songs up against each other, taking turns going song-for-song to see who has the biggest and best repertoire. Over 450,000 people tuned in Saturday.

The heavy downpour that swept through the St. Louis area as the virtual battle got underway literally took Nelly out of the competition for stretches during the early portion. There was even a suggestion of postponing it at one point. Ludacris passed the time waiting on Nelly by debuting "Silence of the Lambs," an unreleased track produced by Timbaland.

Once Nelly returned, his audio and video never seemed as concise as Ludacris’, which gave Ludacris an edge, and made Nelly the source of many new memes and GIFs.