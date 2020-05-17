You are the owner of this article.
Nelly and Ludacris' Instagram Live battle: How it went down
Nelly and Ludacris

Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Ludacris seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday night’s highly-touted song battle between St. Louis ‘ Nelly and Atlanta’s Ludacris on Instagram Live ended with one clear winner — Ludacris’ WiFi.

The rappers met online during the popular Verzuz series in which artists put their songs up against each other, taking turns going song-for-song to see who has the biggest and best repertoire. Over 450,000 people tuned in Saturday.

Nelly and Ludacris screengrab

Nelly and Ludacris screen grab

The heavy downpour that swept through the St. Louis area as the virtual battle got underway literally took Nelly out of the competition for stretches during the early portion. There was even a suggestion of postponing it at one point. Ludacris passed the time waiting on Nelly by debuting "Silence of the Lambs," an unreleased track produced by Timbaland.

Once Nelly returned, his audio and video never seemed as concise as Ludacris’, which gave Ludacris an edge, and made Nelly the source of many new memes and GIFs.

A couple of random observations among many over the three hours: Ludacris was more strategic while Nelly was just having fun; and Nelly may have left some key joints on the table. For example, how does he not play “Call on Me,” his song with Janet Jackson, on her birthday (he did play it during the bonus round that didn’t count?) And how did Nelly not lead with “Country Grammar”?

Here’s my own scorecard, based solely on how I feel about the songs personally, as good a barometer as any. My picks are in bold type.

Nelly, “Na-NaNa-Na"/Ludacris, “Welcome to Atlanta”

Nelly, “Tip Drill”/Ludacris, “P Poppin”

Nelly, “Pimp Juice”/Ludacris, “My Chick Bad”

Nelly, “Flap Your Wings”/Ludacris, “Ho”

Nelly, “Ride Wit Me”/Ludacris, “Saturday”

Nelly, “Country Grammar”/Ludacris, “What’s Your Fantasy”

Nelly, “Body on Me”/Ludacris, “Roll Out”

Nelly, “My Place”/Ludacris, “Splash Waterfalls”

Nelly, “Nasty Girl” remix/Ludacris, “Oh”

Nelly, “Roc the Mic” remix/Ludacris, “Made You Look” remix

Nelly, “1000 Stacks”/Ludacris, “Dey Know”

Nelly, “Where the Party At?”/Ludacris, “Yeah”

Nelly, “Grillz”/Ludacris, “Stand Up”

Nelly, “Air Force Ones”/Ludacris, “Southern Hospitality”

Nelly, “Shake Ya Tailfeather”/Ludacris, “All I Do is Win”

Nelly, “Just a Dream”/Ludacris, “Area Codes”

Nelly, “E.I.”/Ludacris, “Money Maker”

Nelly, “Get Like Me”/Ludacris, “How Low”

Nelly, “Hot in Herre”/Ludacris,  “Move B”

Nelly, “Dilemma”/Ludacris, “Lovers and Friends”

This literally divided them down the middle for me with Nelly with 10 wins and Ludacris at 10 wins. The toughest choice for me: "Air Force Ones" vs. "Southern Hospitality. One particularly unpopular choice will probably be "Nasty Girl" remix over "Oh."

If there's a general public consensus, it's that Ludacris won. Ludacris was also Billboard magazine's pick.

Throughout the event, the respective hometown legends spoke warmly of each other’s music.

Ludacris acknowledged Nelly’s bringing St. Louis hip-hop into the national conversation and suggested St. Louis should throw him a parade. Nelly showed off his Diamond Award given to him by the Recording Academy for selling over 10 million copies of “Country Grammar,” and brought up his 2012 Soldiers Memorial concert that drew his biggest local crowd ever, as well as the biggest crowd for Celebrate St. Louis.

Kevin Hart, Missy Elliot, Travis Scott, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Trey Songz, Ja Rule, Marlon Wayans, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Durant, and Michael Blackson were among the celebrities who checked into the battle.

E.I., E.I., UH-OHHH!!

Related to this story

