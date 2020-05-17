Nelly and Ludacris' Instagram Live battle: How it went down

Saturday night’s highly-touted song battle between St. Louis ‘ Nelly and Atlanta’s Ludacris on Instagram Live ended with one clear winner — Ludacris’ WiFi.
The rappers met online during the popular Verzuz series in which artists put their songs up against each other, taking turns going song-for-song to see who has the biggest and best repertoire. Over 450,000 people tuned in Saturday.
The heavy downpour that swept through the St. Louis area as the virtual battle got underway literally took Nelly out of the competition for stretches during the early portion. There was even a suggestion of postponing it at one point. Ludacris passed the time waiting on Nelly by debuting "Silence of the Lambs," an unreleased track produced by Timbaland.
Once Nelly returned, his audio and video never seemed as concise as Ludacris’, which gave Ludacris an edge, and made Nelly the source of many new memes and GIFs.
A couple of random observations among many over the three hours: Ludacris was more strategic while Nelly was just having fun; and Nelly may have left some key joints on the table. For example, how does he not play “Call on Me,” his song with Janet Jackson, on her birthday (he did play it during the bonus round that didn’t count?) And how did Nelly not lead with “Country Grammar”?
Here’s my own scorecard, based solely on how I feel about the songs personally, as good a barometer as any. My picks are in bold type.
Nelly, “Na-NaNa-Na"/Ludacris, “Welcome to Atlanta”
Nelly, “Tip Drill”/Ludacris, “P Poppin”
Nelly, “Pimp Juice”/Ludacris, “My Chick Bad”
Nelly, “Flap Your Wings”/Ludacris, “Ho”
Nelly, “Ride Wit Me”/Ludacris, “Saturday”
Nelly, “Country Grammar”/Ludacris, “What’s Your Fantasy”
Nelly, “Body on Me”/Ludacris, “Roll Out”
Nelly, “My Place”/Ludacris, “Splash Waterfalls”
Nelly, “Nasty Girl” remix/Ludacris, “Oh”
Nelly, “Roc the Mic” remix/Ludacris, “Made You Look” remix
Nelly, “1000 Stacks”/Ludacris, “Dey Know”
Nelly, “Where the Party At?”/Ludacris, “Yeah”
Nelly, “Grillz”/Ludacris, “Stand Up”
Nelly, “Air Force Ones”/Ludacris, “Southern Hospitality”
Nelly, “Shake Ya Tailfeather”/Ludacris, “All I Do is Win”
Nelly, “Just a Dream”/Ludacris, “Area Codes”
Nelly, “E.I.”/Ludacris, “Money Maker”
Nelly, “Get Like Me”/Ludacris, “How Low”
Nelly, “Hot in Herre”/Ludacris, “Move B”
Nelly, “Dilemma”/Ludacris, “Lovers and Friends”
This literally divided them down the middle for me with Nelly with 10 wins and Ludacris at 10 wins. The toughest choice for me: "Air Force Ones" vs. "Southern Hospitality. One particularly unpopular choice will probably be "Nasty Girl" remix over "Oh."
If there's a general public consensus, it's that Ludacris won. Ludacris was also Billboard magazine's pick.
Throughout the event, the respective hometown legends spoke warmly of each other’s music.
Ludacris acknowledged Nelly’s bringing St. Louis hip-hop into the national conversation and suggested St. Louis should throw him a parade. Nelly showed off his Diamond Award given to him by the Recording Academy for selling over 10 million copies of “Country Grammar,” and brought up his 2012 Soldiers Memorial concert that drew his biggest local crowd ever, as well as the biggest crowd for Celebrate St. Louis.
Nelly & Ludacris salute eachother on their accomplishments during their Verzuz battle pic.twitter.com/OILcy73C6H— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) May 16, 2020
Ludacris praising Nelly & St. Lunatics for their unique sound 🔥 #nellyvsludacris #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/mcgB8VNu5X— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 17, 2020
All jokes aside Nelly and Ludacris did they thang tonight! It’s nice to see two Kings have fun & respect for one another 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qgLvsRODRB— Dae✨ (@WhooGonCheckMe) May 17, 2020
Kevin Hart, Missy Elliot, Travis Scott, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Trey Songz, Ja Rule, Marlon Wayans, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Durant, and Michael Blackson were among the celebrities who checked into the battle.
Ludacris purposely not looking at the screen when Nelly showing his awards tho lol #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/jbhpoPyfYR— Vitamin_Rea (@Rea_Marie_) May 17, 2020
Ludacris looking at a Nelly pic.twitter.com/RzRYdyPNRE— Babs (@_Babs_98) May 17, 2020
They might have to reschedule this Nelly vs Ludacris battle because... pic.twitter.com/58pwaVnaYy— Thanaé (@iamthanae) May 16, 2020
Ludacris didn’t play:— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) May 17, 2020
Bia Bia
B R Right
Stomp
Gossip Folks
Holidae In
Get Back
Nelly didn’t play:
#1
Batter Up
Midwest Swing
St. Louie
Girlfriend
King of this City
Amazing that half of my timeline are goody two-shoes who are watching Obama's commencement speech...— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) May 17, 2020
....while the rest of us heathens are in the club with our jungle juice with Ludacris and Nelly like "I NEED A TIP DRILL"
I refuse to choose between Dilemma and Lovers and Friends. That round is a tie! Both Nelly and Ludacris won that one. #nellyvsluda #LudacrisvsNelly pic.twitter.com/8AY3Ju2DQl— Queen K (@k_melaninqueen) May 17, 2020
Ludacris keeps saying such nice things after Nelly misfires. He's a scholar and a gentleman.— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) May 17, 2020
Nelly: "We gonna go on the Luda and Nelly #VERZUZ tour!"— Smash Adams (@JSmiff_) May 17, 2020
Ludacris: pic.twitter.com/xDcQL9XvEw
Nelly plays his track.— Obi Arisukwu (@ObiAris) May 17, 2020
Ludacris plays his rebuttal track.
Nelly:
pic.twitter.com/vbCNTeF3mA
Ludacris’ face when Nelly was playing songs nobody ever heard before #versuz pic.twitter.com/9THWQByiz2— The BARbarian 💭 (@DoxDaVinci) May 17, 2020
Ludacris keeps saying such nice things after Nelly misfires. He's a scholar and a gentleman.— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) May 17, 2020
