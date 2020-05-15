Nelly and Ludacris ready for Instagram battle Saturday night

St. Louis' Nelly will hit Instagram in a battle against Ludacris Saturday night at 6 p.m. when "Country Grammar" will meet "Southern Hospitality."

On the heels of last weekend's Instagram event that featured Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Verzuz has announced the next one will be Nelly vs. Ludacris, pitting Midwest vs. the South, St. Louis vs. Atlanta.

It goes down on the artists’ Instagram pages as well as the Verzuz Instagram page.

The ”battles" have featured rappers, producers and artists using Instagram Live to compete on the strength of their discographies, song for song. The feeds, featuring commentary from the participants and viewers, are all the rage. Music lovers are enjoying them as one of the new forms of stay-at-home entertainment.

Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, T Pain vs. Lil Jon, Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch, and DJ Premier vs. RZA were all recent “battles.”

The Badu and Scott event saw well over 700,000 viewers on Instagram (including Michelle Obama), and was more of a lovefest between the women than a battle, a true vibe, letting them both win. Also, both artists showed huge increases in their streams after the event.