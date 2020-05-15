Nelly and Ludacris ready for Instagram battle Saturday night

St. Louis' Nelly will hit Instagram in a battle against Ludacris Saturday night at 6 p.m. when "Country Grammar" will meet "Southern Hospitality."
On the heels of last weekend's Instagram event that featured Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Verzuz has announced the next one will be Nelly vs. Ludacris, pitting Midwest vs. the South, St. Louis vs. Atlanta.
It goes down on the artists’ Instagram pages as well as the Verzuz Instagram page.
The ”battles" have featured rappers, producers and artists using Instagram Live to compete on the strength of their discographies, song for song. The feeds, featuring commentary from the participants and viewers, are all the rage. Music lovers are enjoying them as one of the new forms of stay-at-home entertainment.
Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, T Pain vs. Lil Jon, Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch, and DJ Premier vs. RZA were all recent “battles.”
The Badu and Scott event saw well over 700,000 viewers on Instagram (including Michelle Obama), and was more of a lovefest between the women than a battle, a true vibe, letting them both win. Also, both artists showed huge increases in their streams after the event.
Twitter predictably is all over the announcement of Saturday's battle with Nelly and Ludacris. Who do you have for the win? Sidenote: Nelly's "Country Grammar" turns 20 this year; Ludacris' "Back for the First Time" also turns 20 this year.
20 albums turning 20 this year
“All That You Can't Leave Behind,” U2
After its divisive predecessor, “Pop,” this album was so big it won major Grammy awards over the course of two years.
Release: Oct. 30, 2000
Singles: “Beautiful Day,” “Elevation,” “Walk On,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”
The Billboard 200: No. 3
Sales: Over 4 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Rock Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal for “Beautiful Day” (wins); also Record of the Year for “Walk On,” Rock Performance by a Duo of Group with Vocal for “Elevation,” Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal Win for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” and Best Rock Album (wins); Album of the Year, Song of the Year for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” Best Rock Song for “Elevation” and Best Rock Song for “Walk On” (nominations)
“Can't Take Me Home,” Pink
Before she exploded as a pop-rock queen with “Get This Party Started,” Pink was every bit the budding R&B singer produced by “Real Housewife” Kandi Burruss.
Release: April 4, 2000
Singles: “There You Go,” “You Make Me Sick,” “Most Girls”
The Billboard 200: No. 26
Sales: Over 2 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: None
“The Dynasty: Roc La Familia,” Jay-Z
Jay-Z went for more soulful productions en route to this album with songs from Kanye West, the Neptunes and Just Blaze, serving as a bit of a blueprint for his next and greatest album, “The Blueprint.” "The Dynasty" includes one of his more ill-fated collaborations with R. Kelly.
Release: Oct. 31, 2000
Singles: “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” “Change the Game,” “Guilty Until Proven Innocent”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over 2 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group for “Change the Game” (nomination)
“Who is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1,” Jill Scott
Scott established herself as a new soul force to be reckoned with right out the box.
Release: July 18, 2000
Singles: “Gettin’ in the Way,” “A Long Walk,” “The Way”
The Billboard 200: No. 17
Sales: Over 2 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best New Artist, R&B Album, Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Gettin’ in the Way” and “A Long Walk (nominations, with the latter two in concurrent years)
“Country Grammar,” Nelly
Nelly casts the biggest spotlight ever on St. Louis-honed hip-hop.
Release: June 27, 2000
Singles: “Country Grammar,” “E.I.”, “Ride Wit Me,” “Batter Up”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over 10 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: None
“Voodoo,” D’Angelo
The soul singer’s second album put him over the top — with the help of a particularly revealing video.
Release: Jan. 25, 2000
Singles: “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” “Devil’s Pie,” “Send It On,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over 1 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best R&B album, Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” (wins); and R&B Song for “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” (nomination)
“No Strings Attached,” ‘N Sync
A true pop juggernaut of an album that was hard to stop.
Release: March 21, 2000
Singles: “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “This I Promise You”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over 11 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Record of the Year and Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Bye Bye Bye,” Pop Vocal Album (nominations)
“Two Against Nature,” Steely Dan
Back when veteran acts used to catch a break in the sales and awards arenas ...
Release: Feb. 29, 2000
Singles: “Cousin Dupree,” “Janie Runaway”
The Billboard 200: No. 6
Sales: Over 1 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Album of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, Pop Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (wins)
“The Marshall Mathers LP,” Eminem
A bonafide blockbuster for Eminem, controversies notwithstanding.
Release: May 23, 2000
Singles: “The Real Slim Shady,” “Stan,” “The Way I Am”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over 10 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best Rap Album, Rap Solo Performance for “The Real Slim Shady” (wins); Album of the Year (nomination)
“Stankonia,” Outkast
“Stankonia” was the perfect filling between “Aquemini” and “Speakerboxxx”/”The Love Below.”
Release: Oct. 31, 2000
Singles: “So Fresh, So Clean,” “Ms. Jackson,” “B.O.B.”
The Billboard 200: No. 2
Sales: Over 4 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group for “Ms. Jackson” (wins); Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Short Form Music Video for “Ms. Jackson” (nominations)
“Return of Saturn,” No Doubt
A comedown from “Tragic Kingdom” that nonetheless delivered a few bonafide hits.
Release: April 11, 2000
Singles: “Ex-Girlfriend,” “Simple Kind of Life,” “Bathwater”
The Billboard 200: No. 2
Sales: Over 1 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best Rock Album (nomination)
“Rascal Flatts,” Rascal Flatts
The country band will celebrate its 20th anniversary and its farewell in one fell swoop this summer.
Release: June 6, 2000
Singles: “This Everyday Love,” “While You Loved Me,” “Prayin’ for Daylight”
Sales: Over 2 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: None
“Parachutes,” Coldplay
The album that introduced Coldplay to the world.
Release: July 10, 2000
Singles: “Yellow,” “Shiver,” “Trouble,” “Don’t Panic”
The Billboard 200: No. 51
Sales: Over 2 million copies sold
Grammys: Best Alternative Music Album (win); Best Rock Performance by Duo or Group with Vocal for “Yellow” (nomination)
“Oops!...I Did It Again,” Britney Spears
Britney Spears’ “Oops” was her best mistake ever.
Release: May 16, 2000
Singles: “Oops!...I Did It Again,” “Stronger,” “Lucky”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over 10 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal and Female Pop Vocal performance for “Oops!...I Did It Again” (nominations)
“O Brother Where Art Thou?” Various Artists
Who says bluegrass and Americana can’t rock the music world?
Release: Dec. 5, 2000
Singles: “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over 8 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Album of the Year, Best Compilation Soundtrack Album, Producer of the Year for T Bone Burnett, Best Male Country Performance for Ralph Stanley for “Oh, Death” and Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" by the Soggy Bottom Boys (wins)
“Music,” Madonna
This strong follow-up to her “Ray of Light” continued Madonna’s commercial and artistic shine.
Release: Sept. 18, 2000
Singles: “Music,” “What It Feels Like for a Girl,” “Don’t Tell Me”
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: 3 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best Recording Package (win); Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year and Female Pop Vocal for “Music,” Best Short Form Music Video for “Don’t Tell Me” (nominations)
“Mama’s Gun,” Erykah Badu
There was definitely no sophomore slump here for Badu at her best.
Release: Nov. 21, 2000
Singles: “Bag Lady,” “Didn’t Cha Know,” “Cleva”
The Billboard 200: No. 11
Sales: Over 1 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song for “Bag Lady” and Best R&B Song for “Didn’t Cha Know” (nominations in concurrent years for the latter two)
“Binaural,” Pearl Jam
A widely perceived miss from the grunge band but nothing from which it couldn't recover.
Release date: May 16, 2000
Singles: “Nothing As It Seems,” “Light Years”
The Billboard 200: No. 2
Sales: Over 500,000 copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best Hard Rock Performance for “Grievance” (nomination)
“Lovers Rock,” Sade
The elusive Sade Adu and her band Sade returned with another winner.
Release: Nov. 13, 2000
Singles: “King of Sorrow,” “Lovers Rock”
The Billboard 200: No. 3
Sales: Over 3 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Pop Vocal Album (win); Female Pop Vocal Performance for “By Your Side” (nomination)
“Kid A,” Radiohead
Despite an anti-publicity campaign, the English rock band still wound up with a lauded, top-selling album.
Release: Oct. 2, 2000
Singles: No singles
The Billboard 200: No. 1
Sales: Over a million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Best Alternative Album (win); Album of the Year (nomination)
Some other albums released in 2000
“Machina/The Machines of Gods,” Smashing Pumpkins
“Like Water for Chocolate,” Common
“Back for the First Time,” Ludacris
"I Hope You Dance,” Lee Ann Womack
“Warning,” Green Day
"The Notorious K.I.M.,” Lil Kim
“Bridging the Gap,” Black Eyed Peas
“Real Live Woman,” Trisha Yearwood
“Rated R,” Queens of the Stone Age
“J.E. Heartbreak,” Jagged Edge
“Supreme Clientele,” Ghostface Killah
“Born to Do It,” Craig David
