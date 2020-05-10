You are the owner of this article.
Nelly and Ludacris up next for Instagram battle and Twitter's reaction does not disappoint
Nelly and Ludacris

Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Ludacris performs at LouFest in Forest Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

On the heels of last night's very successful Instagram event Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Verzuz has announced the next one will Nelly vs. Ludacris, pitting “Country Grammar” against “Southern Hospitality.” Midwest vs. the South, St. Louis vs. Atlanta. It goes down Saturday on the artists’ Instagram pages as well as the Verzuz Instagram page.

The ”battles,” in which rappers, producers and artists are now jumping on Instagram together and competing by putting their discographies up against each other, song for song and offering commentary, is all the rage. Music lovers are enjoying them as one of the new forms of stay-at-home entertainment.

Babyface vs. T-Pain, T Pain vs. Lil Jon, Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch were all recent “battles.”

The Badu and Scott event saw well over 700,000 viewers on Instagram including Michelle Obama, and was more of a lovefest between the women than a battle, a true vibe, letting them both win.

Twitter predictably is all over it. Who do you have for the win? Nelly's "Country Grammar" turns twenty this year; Ludacris' "Back for the First Time" also turns twenty this year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

