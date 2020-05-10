Nelly and Ludacris up next for Instagram battle and Twitter's reaction does not disappoint

On the heels of last night's very successful Instagram event Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Verzuz has announced the next one will Nelly vs. Ludacris, pitting “Country Grammar” against “Southern Hospitality.” Midwest vs. the South, St. Louis vs. Atlanta. It goes down Saturday on the artists’ Instagram pages as well as the Verzuz Instagram page.
The ”battles,” in which rappers, producers and artists are now jumping on Instagram together and competing by putting their discographies up against each other, song for song and offering commentary, is all the rage. Music lovers are enjoying them as one of the new forms of stay-at-home entertainment.
Babyface vs. T-Pain, T Pain vs. Lil Jon, Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch were all recent “battles.”
The Badu and Scott event saw well over 700,000 viewers on Instagram including Michelle Obama, and was more of a lovefest between the women than a battle, a true vibe, letting them both win.
Twitter predictably is all over it. Who do you have for the win? Nelly's "Country Grammar" turns twenty this year; Ludacris' "Back for the First Time" also turns twenty this year.
Swizz Beatz says Ludacris called and wants to battle.— DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) May 10, 2020
Timbaland says Nelly wants the smoke with Ludacris!!
Ludacris vs Nelly next Saturday!!
This how me and the squad pullin up to Nelly vs Ludacris next week pic.twitter.com/TC4GuwTVKn— dontcomeforthedon (@dayothegemini) May 10, 2020
Nelly and Ludacris will face off on the next #VERZUZ battle on Saturday, 5/16 🥊 pic.twitter.com/6BWEOrv1MP— Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 10, 2020
How I’m pulling up to Ludacris vs. Nelly next Saturday pic.twitter.com/mSJzvB9BTN— BreAnna Bell (@bre_blogs) May 10, 2020
Nelly vs. Ludacris?!??! Im finna be in my living room like pic.twitter.com/HRnZuWCqGK— Russell Breastbrook (@Ryses_Pyses) May 10, 2020
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland confirmed that the next battle in the ‘Verzuz’ series will be Ludacris v Nelly this coming Saturday.— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 10, 2020
A LOT of people are about to realize how deep Luda’s catalogue really is. pic.twitter.com/NKJCkQwljk
The craziest thing about this Ludacris/Nelly battle is so much time has passed that there’s a generation now that’s only known Luda as an actor, not a rapper. It’ll be interesting to see some of their reactions.— Ahmaud Arbery Deserved Better (@PercivalPenman) May 10, 2020
People are pumped for next week's Nelly and Ludacris 'Verzuz' battle. https://t.co/EWVGGiCrks pic.twitter.com/p7i1SzBbjK— Complex (@Complex) May 10, 2020
But seriously.... does Ludacris have a hit better than any of Nelly’s top 5?— Jon Reed (@Jon__Reed) May 10, 2020
Me next Saturday during the Nelly & Ludacris #Verzuz battle pic.twitter.com/qxSwRSCclP— Ludovico (@YoungProphet91) May 10, 2020
Y'all know Ludacris is about to wash Nelly right? pic.twitter.com/wxKBlF2jOw— Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) May 10, 2020
How y’all gon dress for nelly vs ludacris next week ? pic.twitter.com/qz2dXi6s6A— FSP 🏁 (@fspthedon) May 10, 2020
This will actually be LIT tho 😂🔥🔥🔥 can't wait #LudacrisvsNelly https://t.co/qiHsZGzYKH— Majickbeats (Producer) (@majickbeats) May 10, 2020
Nelly vs. Ludacris VERZUZ Battle Announced https://t.co/K0omplSc8W— Navjosh (@Navjosh) May 10, 2020
Nelly & Ludacris are trending?— Dan Sherman (@RocketSammael) May 10, 2020
Is it 2020 or 2002? pic.twitter.com/kf2GXGycOv
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!