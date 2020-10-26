 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelly as Freddy Krueger has the killer moves and best scores yet on 'Dancing With the Stars'
0 comments
top story

Nelly as Freddy Krueger has the killer moves and best scores yet on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Subscribe for $1 a month

It took a severely burned face, a red and green striped sweater, and knives for fingers for Nelly to land his highest scores yet on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night on ABC.

During the special Halloween villains edition of the show, St. Louis top celeb came as child murderer Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare of Elm Street” and...wait for it...he killed it, as critiqued by judge Bruno Tonioli.

Nelly and pro partner Daniella Karagach danced the Argentine Tango to The Weekend’s “I Can’t Feel My Face.”

Each of the judges gave him a nine out of ten score -- his first nines in the competition. His total score was 27.

“That’s crazy,” Nelly barely got out after host Tyra Banks asked out he felt about the great scores.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba (dressed as a scary-ish clown) gushed over Nelly. She said it was by far his best dance, admired his use of his shoulders, sense of urgency and footwork.

Judge Derek Hough (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, giving alternate critiques at times) said Nelly definitely wasn’t a nightmare on the dancefloor. Tonioli (Beetlejuice) called it a job well done.

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Villains Night" - Just in time for Halloween, 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villain as they compete for this season's seventh week live, MONDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) NELLY, DANIELLA KARAGACH

Though it wasn’t mentioned, Nelly should get special credit for dancing with that gloved hand full of mock knives. Though they certainly weren’t sharp, it still had to be awkward maneuvering them, particularly when embracing his partner during the dance.

Nelly’s costume was easily the most committed, and most gruesome, of the celebrity dancers. Even the backdrop during their dance was cringey. It was a replica of Freddy Krueger’s torso, which fans of the horror movie franchise know is made up of the souls of the children he killed.

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Villains Night" - Just in time for Halloween, 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villain as they compete for this season's seventh week live, MONDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) NELLY

Nelly dedicated the dance to his longtime love Shantel Jackson, a big fan of horror movies. Nelly himself is apparently a fan as well, at least of Freddy Krueger, calling a character a funny guy with jokes and personality. Jackson appeared on the show for the first time, saying Nelly was not only the biggest sweetheart, but a goofball.

Monica Aldama, Val Chmerkovskiy got the ax, and were eliminated from the show.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Music

Video: Blues and soul singer Kim Massie has died; 'There will never be another'

  • 0

Veteran singer Kim Massie, a favored name on St. Louis’ music scene and blues music community in particular the past two decades, died according to multiple sources close to her. Throughout her career, Massie headlined many music festivals, benefits, tribute shows, and opened for a number of…

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports