Nelly as Freddy Krueger has the killer moves and best scores yet on 'Dancing With the Stars'

It took a severely burned face, a red and green striped sweater, and knives for fingers for Nelly to land his highest scores yet on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night on ABC.

During the special Halloween villains edition of the show, St. Louis top celeb came as child murderer Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare of Elm Street” and...wait for it...he killed it, as critiqued by judge Bruno Tonioli.

Nelly and pro partner Daniella Karagach danced the Argentine Tango to The Weekend’s “I Can’t Feel My Face.”

Each of the judges gave him a nine out of ten score -- his first nines in the competition. His total score was 27.

“That’s crazy,” Nelly barely got out after host Tyra Banks asked out he felt about the great scores.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba (dressed as a scary-ish clown) gushed over Nelly. She said it was by far his best dance, admired his use of his shoulders, sense of urgency and footwork.

Judge Derek Hough (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, giving alternate critiques at times) said Nelly definitely wasn’t a nightmare on the dancefloor. Tonioli (Beetlejuice) called it a job well done.