Nelly as Freddy Krueger has the killer moves and best scores yet on 'Dancing With the Stars'

It took a severely burned face, a red and green striped sweater, and knives for fingers for Nelly to land his highest scores yet on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night on ABC.
During the special Halloween villains edition of the show, St. Louis top celeb came as child murderer Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare of Elm Street” and...wait for it...he killed it, as critiqued by judge Bruno Tonioli.
Nelly and pro partner Daniella Karagach danced the Argentine Tango to The Weekend’s “I Can’t Feel My Face.”
Each of the judges gave him a nine out of ten score -- his first nines in the competition. His total score was 27.
“That’s crazy,” Nelly barely got out after host Tyra Banks asked out he felt about the great scores.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba (dressed as a scary-ish clown) gushed over Nelly. She said it was by far his best dance, admired his use of his shoulders, sense of urgency and footwork.
Judge Derek Hough (Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, giving alternate critiques at times) said Nelly definitely wasn’t a nightmare on the dancefloor. Tonioli (Beetlejuice) called it a job well done.
Though it wasn’t mentioned, Nelly should get special credit for dancing with that gloved hand full of mock knives. Though they certainly weren’t sharp, it still had to be awkward maneuvering them, particularly when embracing his partner during the dance.
Nelly’s costume was easily the most committed, and most gruesome, of the celebrity dancers. Even the backdrop during their dance was cringey. It was a replica of Freddy Krueger’s torso, which fans of the horror movie franchise know is made up of the souls of the children he killed.
Nelly dedicated the dance to his longtime love Shantel Jackson, a big fan of horror movies. Nelly himself is apparently a fan as well, at least of Freddy Krueger, calling a character a funny guy with jokes and personality. Jackson appeared on the show for the first time, saying Nelly was not only the biggest sweetheart, but a goofball.
Monica Aldama, Val Chmerkovskiy got the ax, and were eliminated from the show.
