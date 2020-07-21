Nelly celebrating 'Country Grammar' virtually this weekend, and album will be reissued

Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's still going down down baby -- he’s got more “Country Grammar” on the way this weekend in more ways than one.
He’s hosting a virtual concert celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Country Grammar” via the MelodyVR app (live music in virtual reality) at 8 p.m. Friday. He'll perform “Country Grammar” in its entirety.
The concert follows Nelly’s recent physical, drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s parking lot that brought out a surprise appearance from most all of the St. Lunatics -- Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, Slo Down and City Spud. The show was sold out.
And on Friday, there’s the arrival of a digital-only version of the “Country Grammar” album. The re-release is a remastered version of the album with a few tracks that will be available digitally for the first time -- “Icey” and “Come Over” as well as instrumental versions of the songs “Country Grammar” and “Ride Wit Me.”
