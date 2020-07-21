Nelly celebrating 'Country Grammar' virtually this weekend, and album will be reissued

Nelly's still going down down baby -- he’s got more “Country Grammar” on the way this weekend in more ways than one.

He’s hosting a virtual concert celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Country Grammar” via the MelodyVR app (live music in virtual reality) at 8 p.m. Friday. He'll perform “Country Grammar” in its entirety.

The concert follows Nelly’s recent physical, drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s parking lot that brought out a surprise appearance from most all of the St. Lunatics -- Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, Slo Down and City Spud. The show was sold out.

And on Friday, there’s the arrival of a digital-only version of the “Country Grammar” album. The re-release is a remastered version of the album with a few tracks that will be available digitally for the first time -- “Icey” and “Come Over” as well as instrumental versions of the songs “Country Grammar” and “Ride Wit Me.”

