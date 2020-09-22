Nelly cha-chas through second week of 'Dancing With the Stars' in custom Jordan dance kicks

Crediting his “shoe surgeon” with hooking him up with custom Jordan dance kicks, St. Louis rapper Nelly and pro dancer Daniella Karagach walked away with a respectable 18 points out of 30 for their cha-cha to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove” Tuesday night on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."
Nelly also gave several nods to St. Louis in a prerecorded intro, reflecting on the couple's performance on last week's Season 29 premiere, in which they scored 16 points.
Week two will see the first weekly live viewing audience vote of the season and the first elimination.
“I thought we did pretty good, considering,” he said. “Ain’t no ballrooms in St. Louis, know what I mean?”
(This is the point at which the Casa Loma Ballroom off Cherokee Street clears its throat. Anyway.)
Nelly also reminded us that he’s 45, making the rest of us feel old, but also reminding us that we and Nelly go way back.
“I love the city of St. Louis because it helped me become who I am," he said. "I think that adversity does that for anybody."
He said he could have used that as an excuse to go down the wrong path and that people on similar paths can be inspirations to others.
“We want to make sure that the light that shines on us also has a chance to shine on the city,” he said. “Hopefully, this is another trophy we get a chance to bring back to the Lou.”
Twitter critics found Nelly's performance a bit stiff, but judge Bruno Tonioli said Nelly had particularly good timing and a “fantastic musicality” but had to watch the motion of his feet.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba urged him to drop his shoulders and watch his turns and said that she could tell he practiced a lot. “You’re the easiest to watch. It’s easiest on the eyes. You’ve got a groove, and it’s fun to watch.”
Judge Derek Hough also commented on Nelly’s “impeccable timing” and complimented his turned-out foot.
Host Tyra Banks said she learned about the custom shoes from Nelly’s Instagram page. “Kanye’s like, yo, I gotta copy that,” she said.
The dance by Nelly and Karagach came toward the middle of the show, the first episode this season with an elimination. Each judge gave Nelly and Karagach a score of 6. That at least beat Carole Baskin, of the Early Quarantine “Tiger King” series, who danced a waltz with Pasha Pashkov to “What’s New, Pussycat?”
Baskin and Pashkov made the cut to next week, but just barely. It came down to them and basketball star Charles Oakley and his partner, Emma Slater, who were eliminated.
Next week’s episode, airing Monday, will be Disney themed.
