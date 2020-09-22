Nelly cha-chas through second week of 'Dancing With the Stars' in custom Jordan dance kicks

Crediting his “shoe surgeon” with hooking him up with custom Jordan dance kicks, St. Louis rapper Nelly and pro dancer Daniella Karagach walked away with a respectable 18 points out of 30 for their cha-cha to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove” Tuesday night on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

Nelly also gave several nods to St. Louis in a prerecorded intro, reflecting on the couple's performance on last week's Season 29 premiere, in which they scored 16 points.

Here's how Nelly did on his 'Dancing With the Stars' debut Week two will see the first weekly live viewing audience vote of the season and the first elimination.

“I thought we did pretty good, considering,” he said. “Ain’t no ballrooms in St. Louis, know what I mean?”

(This is the point at which the Casa Loma Ballroom off Cherokee Street clears its throat. Anyway.)

Nelly also reminded us that he’s 45, making the rest of us feel old, but also reminding us that we and Nelly go way back.

“I love the city of St. Louis because it helped me become who I am," he said. "I think that adversity does that for anybody."

He said he could have used that as an excuse to go down the wrong path and that people on similar paths can be inspirations to others.