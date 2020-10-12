Nelly dancing to 'Rhythm of the Night' during '80s Night on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Nelly’s stepping into his Samba shoes on tonight’s broadcast of “Dancing With the Stars,” airing on ABC at 7 p.m. He’s dancing to “Rhythm of the Night”; the show’s theme is ‘80s Night.
Nelly performed the Salsa his first week on the show, followed by the Cha-Cha, the Foxtrot and the Paso Doble, and has avoided elimination each week despite being scored modestly.
Carole Baskin, Charles Oakley and Anne Heche have already been eliminated.
