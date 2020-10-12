 Skip to main content
Nelly dancing to 'Rhythm of the Night' during '80s Night on 'Dancing With the Stars'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Top 13" - After a memorable "Disney Night," 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the fourth week live for the 2020 season, MONDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

Nelly’s stepping into his Samba shoes on tonight’s broadcast of “Dancing With the Stars,” airing on ABC at 7 p.m. He’s dancing to “Rhythm of the Night”; the show’s theme is ‘80s Night.

Nelly performed the Salsa his first week on the show, followed by the Cha-Cha, the Foxtrot and the Paso Doble, and has avoided elimination each week despite being scored modestly. 

Last week's show saw Nelly and his partner Daniella Karagach's best score yet with a total of 21.

Carole Baskin, Charles Oakley and Anne Heche have already been eliminated.

 

