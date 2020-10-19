Nelly delivers again on 'Dancing With the Stars,' and teases new EP 'The Heartland Project'

Delivering his smoothest and most tender moves yet, Nelly soft stepped his way through another week on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night as he and his pro partner Daniella Karagach seemingly effortlessly danced the Viennese Waltz to Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind.”
The rapper and St. Louis’ top celebrity earned a 24 score out of 30, matching last week’s high. Each judge gave the pair an eight.
Nelly and Karagach’s names were called first to safety (results aren’t announced in any particular order). Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated.
The Viennese Waltz easily showed Nelly off at his most fluid and elegant, and allowed the rapper to officially make it past the halfway mark on the show as he continues improving with stronger performances and more positive notices from the judges.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she was without words after seeing Nelly’s latest, and that she was witnessing something beautiful happening. “Who are you -- this Viennese Waltzing hip-hop mega mogul?”
Judge Derek Hough appreciated the softness and awareness Nelly displayed of his body, and how he was such a strong, masculine partner to Karagach. But again, Hough told Nelly to watch his shoulders.
Judge Bruno Tonioli said Nelly has never been more charming and endearing, and he’s turning into a swan in front of him. Nelly told him he channeled him during the routine with his arm movements.
In the pre-recorded packaged, Nelly talked about his affinity for country music. He said he got weird looks when he revealed in 2004 he wanted to record a song with Tim McGraw, which would become big hit “Over and Over.” He was told the song would ruin his career.
Nelly reminded viewers he was actually born in Austin, TX, and country music was born into him. He loves the passion and stories found in country music, especially among names like George Strait and Hank Williams.
Nelly also revealed he has a new EP coming out called “The Heartland Project” which will play off of his country influences.
On his social media, he went a step further, saying the new single “Lil Bit” with his “Cruise” buddies Florida Georgia Line will be released Friday.
Next week is the Halloween edition of “Dancing With the Stars” with a focus on villains. In addition to the dancers, the judges and host Tyra Banks will be in costume.
