Nelly gifts fans with new song 'Birthday Girl' celebrating women

Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village

Nelly performs Nov. 2, 2021, at his birthday concert at Ballpark Village.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Nelly may have celebrated another birthday Nov. 2, but its his fans who got the gift. 

The St. Louis superstar rapper has just released a new single, “Birthday Girl,”  a special nod to women celebrating their birthdays. 

The song finds Nelly still firmly entrenched in his hip-hop/country bag as he’s joined on the song by country singer Chris Lane.

Lane says “working with Nelly is a full circle moment for me. I grew up a fan of his music and I have enjoyed getting to know him through touring together. Doing this song is the icing on the cake.”

Of course, diving into country in nothing new for Nelly, who first explored it with Tim McGraw on their huge smash “Over and Over” (2004), again with Florida Georgia Line on the “Cruise” (remix), and most recently on his 2021 album “Heartland.”

In 2021, Nelly celebrated his birthday with a concert outdoors at Ballpark Village.

 

 

