Nelly gifts fans with new song 'Birthday Girl' celebrating women

Nelly may have celebrated another birthday Nov. 2, but its his fans who got the gift. The St. Louis superstar rapper has just released a new single, “Birthday Girl,” a special nod to women celebrating their birthdays.
The song finds Nelly still firmly entrenched in his hip-hop/country bag as he’s joined on the song by country singer Chris Lane.
Lane says “working with Nelly is a full circle moment for me. I grew up a fan of his music and I have enjoyed getting to know him through touring together. Doing this song is the icing on the cake.”
Of course, diving into country in nothing new for Nelly, who first explored it with Tim McGraw on their huge smash “Over and Over” (2004), again with Florida Georgia Line on the “Cruise” (remix), and most recently on his 2021 album “Heartland.” In 2021, Nelly celebrated his birthday with a concert outdoors at Ballpark Village.
Photos: Nelly celebrates his birthday with a concert at Ballpark Village
Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village
Nelly performs Nov. 2, 2021, during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Jasmine Moton, of East St. Louis, (left) and Ann Newman, of St. Louis, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs Nov. 2, 2021, during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs Nov. 2, 2021, at his birthday concert at Ballpark Village.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
City Spud performs with Nelly during Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Kristin Edwards (left) and Kelsey King, both of St. Louis, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Amy Wood, of Wentzville, (left) and Chris Horn, of St. Louis, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Victoria Sangster, of Decatur, Ill., (left) and Tara Tucker, of Fairview Heights, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Stacie Huey (left) and Jessica LaFata, both of St. Louis, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Kelly Donovan (left) and Amber Capie, both of Carterville, Ill., attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Amy (left) and Grant Armstrong, of Edwardsville, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Chelsea Wilson (left) and Mallory Adams, both of Mt. Vernon, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Maria Murphy (left) and her sister Sarah Murphy, both of St. Louis, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Lauren Menning (left) and Erin Eckhard, both of Ballwin, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Alex Monroe (left) and Olivia Waterbury, both of St. Louis, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Tyra Brown (left) and Kay Lewis, both of Florissant, attend Nelly's birthday concert at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs Nov. 2, 2021, during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs Nov. 2, 2021, during his birthday concert at Ballpark Village.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Friday, November 4th, 2022
