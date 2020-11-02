Nelly hangs on for another week during an emotionally heavy 'Dancing With the Stars'

During an emotional night on “Dancing With the Stars” in which it looked as if Nelly could’ve landed in the bottom two, St. Louis’ No. 1 celeb instead earned another week on the show that included two dance routines from each pair.

Nelly and his pro partner Daniella Karagach first danced the rumba to the song “Nobody Knows” by the Tony Rich Project. The song choice and dance were extra special for the rapper. The song was a favorite song of his sister Jackie Donahue, who died of leukemia in 2005.

Nelly, who had been on a high the last few weeks on the show with scores that continually improved, was clearly feeling different this evening, understandable considering the emotions involved. And it showed in the routine, a step backwards.

During the pre-recorded package, Nelly talked in detail of his sister, calling her a real tough cookie, yet loving and caring. He described her as “the captain of the Nelly ship,” then spoke on her journey with leukemia from 2001-2005 including the formation of the Jus Us 4 Jackie Foundation started in her name. He said she would have gotten a chuckle out of his being on the show dancing.