Nelly hangs on for another week during an emotionally heavy 'Dancing With the Stars'

During an emotional night on “Dancing With the Stars” in which it looked as if Nelly could’ve landed in the bottom two, St. Louis’ No. 1 celeb instead earned another week on the show that included two dance routines from each pair.
Nelly and his pro partner Daniella Karagach first danced the rumba to the song “Nobody Knows” by the Tony Rich Project. The song choice and dance were extra special for the rapper. The song was a favorite song of his sister Jackie Donahue, who died of leukemia in 2005.
Nelly, who had been on a high the last few weeks on the show with scores that continually improved, was clearly feeling different this evening, understandable considering the emotions involved. And it showed in the routine, a step backwards.
During the pre-recorded package, Nelly talked in detail of his sister, calling her a real tough cookie, yet loving and caring. He described her as “the captain of the Nelly ship,” then spoke on her journey with leukemia from 2001-2005 including the formation of the Jus Us 4 Jackie Foundation started in her name. He said she would have gotten a chuckle out of his being on the show dancing.
It all ultimately may have been too much for Nelly to relive again under the glaring lights, reflected in his soft performance and withdrawn demeanor.
Judge Derek Hough said he appreciated Nelly sharing his story regardless of the scores, setting up the fact the scores weren’t gonna be great. But he said the routine delivered a moment that transcended scores.
Judge Bruno Tonioli credited Nelly with letting Karagach shine, adding it was a difficult dance for a man and he appreciated the effort. Carrie Ann Inaba said she’s proud of how far Nelly has come, but she still needs to see more movement in Nelly’s upper half and more variety of shaping. She added he dances from the heart and everyone could feel it.
All the judges gave scores of seven each, which landed the pair at the bottom. Last week they received all nine scores.
Host Tyra Banks remarked his sister would be proud of him if she were here, and she’d be wishing him Happy Birthday (the show took place on Nelly’s 46th).
During the complicated relay rounds, best not described in too much detail, dancers were grouped together to share in a routine, with three pairs of dancers performing to one song for bonus points.
Nelly and Karagach were grouped with Nel Schulman and pro partner Jenna Johnson and Chrishell Stause and pro partner Gleb Savchenko to dance the cha-cha to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” a reprise for all of the dancers.
Inaba was assigned to those three pairs, and gave Nelly and Karagach two bonus points after saying he showed the most improvement. But she advised Nelly to keep his head up and feel more confident because she loves what he’s doing.
Stause and Savchenko were eliminated.
The morning before the show aired, “Dancing With the Stars” made headlines when it was learned celebrity dancer Jeannie Mai had officially dropped out of the competition. after checking into the hospital Sunday for emergency throat surgery. The show aired a chat with Mai from the hospital talking about what she was going through, along with clips of her performances with her pro dance partner Brandon Armstrong week to week.
Originally, this edition of the show was slated as a double eliminations night, but with Mai out of the contest, the show went back to a single elimination.
Icons Night with routines inspired by some of the biggest names in music is next week’s theme at 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!