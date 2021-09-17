Nelly heading to Ballpark Village for birthday party concert

Look out for Nelly as he brings his birthday party event to Ballpark Village as part of his "Lil Bit of Music Series" taking place Nov. 2.
Nelly will be performing with a live band.
Ticket prices are yet to be announced, but they will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at axs.com and at stlballparkvillage.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
