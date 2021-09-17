 Skip to main content
Nelly heading to Ballpark Village for birthday party concert
Nelly heading to Ballpark Village for birthday party concert

Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot

Nelly performs July 12 as part of Live From the Drive-In on the parking lot at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

 Photo by Andre Jones Photography

Look out for Nelly as he brings his birthday party event to Ballpark Village as part of his "Lil Bit of Music Series" taking place Nov. 2. 

Nelly will be performing with a live band.

Ticket prices are yet to be announced, but they will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at axs.com and at stlballparkvillage.com.

Nelly just released his latest album “Heartland.”

 

 

 

