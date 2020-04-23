Nelly is trending on Twitter over an old A$AP Rocky interview and some classic sneakers

Who’d imagine in 2020 in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, Nelly would be trending regarding Air Force Ones shoes.

We all remember Nelly’s “Air Force Ones” song from 2002 from his smash album that remains one of the St. Louis rapper’s staples. The song also features Murphy Lee, Ali, Kyjuan, and the shoes catapulted in popularity after the song.

Somehow, as happens on Twitter, an old interview of newer school rapper A$AP Rocky popped up in which he talked about wearing the sneakers in 2011, and he takes credit for their popularity...because the sneakers couldn’t have been made popular more than once, apparently.

For the record, I’d never heard of Air Force Ones before Nelly’s song, but I’m far from being a sneakerhead. Jadakiss fans are saying he was wearing them first.

Nelly hasn’t seemed to respond to the conversation.

