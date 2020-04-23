Nelly is trending on Twitter over an old A$AP Rocky interview and some classic sneakers

Who’d imagine in 2020 in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, Nelly would be trending regarding Air Force Ones shoes.
We all remember Nelly’s “Air Force Ones” song from 2002 from his smash album that remains one of the St. Louis rapper’s staples. The song also features Murphy Lee, Ali, Kyjuan, and the shoes catapulted in popularity after the song.
Somehow, as happens on Twitter, an old interview of newer school rapper A$AP Rocky popped up in which he talked about wearing the sneakers in 2011, and he takes credit for their popularity...because the sneakers couldn’t have been made popular more than once, apparently.
For the record, I’d never heard of Air Force Ones before Nelly’s song, but I’m far from being a sneakerhead. Jadakiss fans are saying he was wearing them first.
Nelly hasn’t seemed to respond to the conversation.
I don’t even know what an ASAP Rocky is, but I will not sit idly by while some young punk tried to rewrite history and erase all that Nelly has done to influence the athletic footwear industry. #givemetwopurrs pic.twitter.com/xJQya14C1L— Daphne ColemanPerine (@dmcsings) April 23, 2020
Nelly and the St. Lunatics didn’t request two purrs to be disrespected like this. https://t.co/B9TUdab6tZ— Peeno Noir 👅 (@demtittiesavg) April 23, 2020
Never forget that Nelly attended the 2001 Grammys in a durag, a Dapper Dan suit, a white tee, and Air Force Ones. https://t.co/s3z64OKldI pic.twitter.com/T7AHXVs2LO— Girls United (@EssenceGU) April 23, 2020
Nelly - Air Force Ones came out in 2002 ASAP! You ain’t pop til 2007 luv. https://t.co/oP39Ic4f9a— Je Ne Sais Quoi (@Blunthxoney) April 23, 2020
As a uptown New Yorker I need it to be clear that nor Nelly or Rocky inspired us to wear Air Force Ones. They were damn near mandatory for events like Easter, Graduation, etc. You got a new pair every year.— Stream Bronx AF (@RapsByTuck) April 23, 2020
Nelly -Air Force Ones (2002)— KATORI WALKER (@KatoriWalker) April 23, 2020
That should settle the debate 😂
ASAP Rocky Would have been 13 at the time
I hope Nelly and ALL the St. Lunatics beat ya ass. https://t.co/pvDJWOBTJg— ryan 007 (@writelikeryan) April 23, 2020
Nelly didn’t make a whole ‘Air Force Ones’ song to be disrespected like this. https://t.co/qzPxdLIU2i— Next Queshion Tameka.... (@xWhyySoSerious) April 22, 2020
I could be wrong, but on a national level, Jadakiss - not Nelly - was the first rapper I heard REALLY rapping about Air Force Ones. He rapped about them a few times on We Are The Streetz (2000) and had people losing it when he showed these in the "Knock Yourself Out" video pic.twitter.com/6ieXeXHQC5— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 23, 2020
#Nelly made air force ones an acceptable church shoe...— They call me chili cheese (@JoshuabStokes) April 23, 2020
ASAP Rocky is the reason WHITE people wear Air Force ones. Don’t disrespect Nelly like this https://t.co/VVVO7yPgYD— Karami 🌹 (@Karami_loveee) April 23, 2020
