Nelly lands a third place finish on 'Dancing With the Stars' after another perfect score

The judges each gave him a nine score for a combined 27 out of 30.

The second round was the freestyle dance where they could dance whatever styles they wanted with no rules. Nelly and Karagach’s routine performed to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” mixed hip-hop and ballroom.

The routine was overwhelming loved with a perfect 30 from the judges. It was the rapper’s second perfect score of the season.

Tonioli called it just right. Iniba said their blending styles was magic, and Hough commended the pair for a bit at the end of the routine featuring Karagach spinning on Nelly’s shoulders.

Prior to the dance, Nelly and Karagach said it was a bummer because it would be their last dance together, and they spoke of their big brother, little sister relationship. He wondered what she’ll do without him.

The finale also included a Nelly medley of songs with “Ride Wit Me” (which was Nelly’s first dance on the show), “Lil Bit” (his new song with Florida Georgia Line) and “Hot in Herre,” which brought out Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov.