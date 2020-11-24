 Skip to main content
Nelly lands a third place finish on 'Dancing With the Stars' after another perfect score
Nelly didn’t take home the Mirrorball Trophy on “Dancing With the Stars” finale Monday night, but he and his pro partner Daniella Karagach did dance away with an impressive third place finish as his journey on the show came to a close.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev finished first with Nev Schulman and his pro partner Jenna Johnson finishing second and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber finishing fourth.

The competition’s first round was a repeat dance where the dancers revisited a previous routine. For Nelly and Karagach, it was the samba and the DeBarge song “Rhythm of the Night.”

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" – Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY
Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" – Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

Judge Bruno Tonioli remarked afterwards on Nelly’s spontaneity and called him engaging to watch. He said the routine had a couple of technical issues but “all we want to do is watch you. You should be proud.”

Judge Carrie Ann Iniba said Nelly’s journey was the most fascinating to watch and the most fun. Watching him dance is about more than technique and steps, she said. “You showed dancing is about the joy of life.” She added she wasn’t sure Nelly would be taking the full ride to the end of the season, and his transformation was incredible.

Judge Derek Hough concluding Nelly’s routines were all about moments, calling him a “moment-maker,” and commended him for really connecting with the home audience.

The judges each gave him a nine score for a combined 27 out of 30.

The second round was the freestyle dance where they could dance whatever styles they wanted with no rules. Nelly and Karagach’s routine performed to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” mixed hip-hop and ballroom.

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" – Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) NELLY, DANIELLA KARAGACH
Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" – Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

The routine was overwhelming loved with a perfect 30 from the judges. It was the rapper’s second perfect score of the season.

Tonioli called it just right. Iniba said their blending styles was magic, and Hough commended the pair for a bit at the end of the routine featuring Karagach spinning on Nelly’s shoulders.

Prior to the dance, Nelly and Karagach said it was a bummer because it would be their last dance together, and they spoke of their big brother, little sister relationship. He wondered what she’ll do without him.

The finale also included a Nelly medley of songs with “Ride Wit Me” (which was Nelly’s first dance on the show), “Lil Bit” (his new song with Florida Georgia Line) and “Hot in Herre,” which brought out Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov.

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

Nelly and Daniella Karagach on "Dancing With the Stars"

Speaking of Florida Georgia Line, just before the results were revealed, Nelly’s former duet partners Tyler Hubbard of the aforementioned country duo along with two other duet partners, Tim McGraw and Kelly Rowland, all congratulated him. Nelly's duet partner in life Shantel Jackson chimed in as well.

During a pre-recorded clip, Nelly looked back at his journey on the show beginning with asking what had he gotten himself into. Karagach said they were a lot of ups and downs week to week, but he countered saying he gave it his all once he decided to put himself out there. He noted how much he has grown as a dancer, despite always finding himself at the bottom of the scoreboard (viewer votes kept him in the competition).

And in case you’re wondering what Nelly will do with all of those custom-made dance sneakers he showed off weekly, he revealed he’s auctioning off to benefit the Teen Project, which helps survivors of human trafficking.

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line are scheduled to be on "Good Morning America" Tuesday morning (Nov. 24).

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" – Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

 

 

