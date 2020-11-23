Nelly lands a third place finish on 'Dancing With the Stars' amid another perfect score

Nelly didn’t take home the Mirrorball Trophy on “Dancing With the Stars” finale Monday night, but he and his pro partner Daniella Karagach did dance away with an impressive third place finish as his journey on the show came to a close.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev finished first with Nev Schulman and his pro partner Jenna Johnson finishing second and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber finishing fourth.

The competition’s first round was a repeat dance where the dancers revisited a previous routine. For Nelly and Karagach, it was the samba and the DeBarge song “Rhythm of the Night.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli remarked afterwards on Nelly’s spontaneity and called him engaging to watch. He said the routine had a couple of technical issues but “all we want to do is watch you. You should be proud.”

Judge Carrie Ann Iniba said Nelly’s journey was the most fascinating to watch and the most fun. Watching him dance is about more than the techniques and steps, she said. “You showed dancing is about the joy of life.” She added she wasn’t sure Nelly would be taking the full ride to the end of the season, and his transformation was incredible.