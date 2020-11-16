Nelly lands his first perfect score and heads to the 'Dancing With the Stars' finals

The first round was the redemption round in which the dancers revisited routines they struggled with before, but to different songs. For Nelly, it was the Paso Doble. Tonioli was Nelly’s advisor during rehearsals. He said when Nelly did the dance the first time early in the competition, his stiffness resembled Megatron, one of the Transformers. He showed the rapper how to refine the performance including demonstrating lines.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most-read stories in this section

Critiquing him after his shirtless live performance danced to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid, Tonioli said he could now see Nelly "the artist" -- from the shapes he formed to the presence of his neck, which has disappeared in the earlier performance of the Paso Doble. He admired Nelly’s restrained power and the work he put into it.

Inaba said Nelly danced with power, presence, and regalness, and that he had so much control over his body while telling the story beautifully. Hough said there was definite improvement, and Nelly’s focus was captivating.

Inaba and Tonioli gave Nelly a nine score for the Paso Doble redux, and Hough gave him an eight for a total of 26 out of 30. His previous Paso Doble score was 21.

Eliminated were Johnny Weir and his pro partner Britt Stewart, and Skai Jackson and her pro partner Alan Bersten.