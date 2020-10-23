 Skip to main content
Nelly releases new country rap single 'Lil Bit' with Florida Georgia Line
Nelly releases new country rap single 'Lil Bit' with Florida Georgia Line

Nelly, Florida Georgia Line

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line perform during the Madden Bowl XXI Super Bowl Party on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

As announced on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night as well as on his social media, St. Louis No. 1 celeb Nelly has released a new single called “Lil Bit” with country act Florida Georgia Line.

The song was released to streaming platforms late Thursday night.

Referencing “hip-hop on the hoedown,” the catchy, twangy number rolls along effortlessly, and sounds like the rapper's biggest bid for a fresh hit in years. 

It’s from his upcoming EP “Heartland.”

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line are known for making big music together. Their “Cruise” remix is one of the biggest country songs of all time.

Nelly pioneered the whole country rap thing in 2004 when he went to the top with Tim McGraw on “Over and Over.”

More recently, Lil Nas X made his name with the formula in 2019 with his “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Nelly seemingly makes a nod to it during “Lil Bit” with a lyric referencing a new town road.

Earlier this year, Chingy released “The Woah Down” with country duo Meg & Tyler, another rap-meets-country song.

