Nelly releases new video for 'Lil Bit' featuring pals Florida Georgia Line

Nelly just dropped off the official video for his latest hit song “Lil Bit” featuring country act Florida Georgia Line.
The breezy video reunites Nelly with his “Cruise” remix partners, and was directed by Christopher Scholar and shot in Nashville.
“Lil Bit” exclusively premiered with people.com this morning. The rapper told People TV “The concept is fairly simple. It's me going to Nashville just to hang out with the guys. Getting picked up by Tyler (Hubbard), going to meet BK (Brian Kelley) and we just having fun just a little bit, you know what I mean? And kind of having a kickback, meet out at the lake. We shot the video in Nashville and it was dope, man. We just had a lot of fun with it."
The hip-hop/country song is from Nelly’s upcoming EP “The Heartland,” and he initially released the song while he was competing on “Dancing With the Stars” last year.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
