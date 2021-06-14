Nelly releases new video for 'Lil Bit' featuring pals Florida Georgia Line

“Lil Bit” exclusively premiered with people.com this morning. The rapper told People TV “The concept is fairly simple. It's me going to Nashville just to hang out with the guys. Getting picked up by Tyler (Hubbard), going to meet BK (Brian Kelley) and we just having fun just a little bit, you know what I mean? And kind of having a kickback, meet out at the lake. We shot the video in Nashville and it was dope, man. We just had a lot of fun with it."