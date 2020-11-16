Nelly revisiting the Paso Doble, debuting the jive on 'Dancing With the Stars' semi finals

The semi finals of “Dancing With the Stars” airs tonight as the remaining six couples including Nelly and his pro partner Daniella Karagach vie for a spot in next week’s finals.

Each couple will dance twice. The first round shows couples dancing in a style that perhaps proved problemic before as they now attempt to redeem themselves to a different song. Nelly and Karagach will do the Paso Doble to Woodkid’s “Run Boy Run.”

Nelly and Kraragach will do the jive to Brian Seltzer Orchestra’s “Jump Jive An’ Wail” during the second round.

Congratulations to Nelly for making it this far in the competition.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on ABC at 7 p.m. tonight.

