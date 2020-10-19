Nelly takes on Viennese waltz tonight on 'Dancing With the Stars'

We’ve seen Nelly dance the cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa, samba and more on “Dancing With the Stars.” Tonight (Oct. 19), it’s Viennese waltz. He and his partner, Daniella Karagach, will dance to Tim McGraw’s “Humble & Kind.”
While the dance may not be familiar territory for Nelly, the sounds of McGraw definitely are. Nelly and the country superstar teamed up for the No. 1 country hit “Over and Over” in 2004.
The ballroom lights up at 7 p.m. tonight on ABC.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
