Nelly taking on the Viennese Waltz on 'Dancing With the Stars' tonight
Nelly taking on the Viennese Waltz on 'Dancing With the Stars' tonight

Nelly

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "'80s Night" - The ballroom is rad and tubular for "'80s Night" when 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the fifth week live for the 2020 season, MONDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

 Kevin C. Johnson

We’ve seen Nelly dance the the cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa, samba and more on “Dancing With the Stars”; on tonight’s show (Oct. 19), it’s Viennese Waltz. He and his partner Daniella Karagach will be dancing to Tim McGraw’s “Humble & Kind.”

While the dance may not be familiar territory for Nelly, the sounds of McGraw definitely are. Nelly and the country superstar teamed up for the No. 1 country hit “Over and Over” in 2004.

The ballroom lights up at 7 p.m. tonight on ABC.

Click hear to hear more about Nelly, including his new relationship with Budweiser.

 

