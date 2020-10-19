Nelly taking on the Viennese Waltz on 'Dancing With the Stars' tonight

We’ve seen Nelly dance the the cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa, samba and more on “Dancing With the Stars”; on tonight’s show (Oct. 19), it’s Viennese Waltz. He and his partner Daniella Karagach will be dancing to Tim McGraw’s “Humble & Kind.”

While the dance may not be familiar territory for Nelly, the sounds of McGraw definitely are. Nelly and the country superstar teamed up for the No. 1 country hit “Over and Over” in 2004.

The ballroom lights up at 7 p.m. tonight on ABC.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.