Nelly to perform 'Country Grammar' at Bonnaroo celebrating the album's 20th anniversary

Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Nelly will perform his 2000 album “Country Grammar” at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival taking place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn. His “Country Grammar” set is June 13, the date Lizzo headlines the festival. That date at Bonnaroo also includes Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions and more.
“Country Grammar” is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer.
Other names at Bonnaroo this year are Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Lana Del Ray, Vampire Weekend, Young Thug, Leon Bridges and much more including a Grand Ole Opry day with Andy Frasco and Larkin Poe, and the Regrettes. This is the 19th year for the festival.
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Sept. 6.
City Spud performs with Nelly at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Gale and Robert Thomas of Florissant, before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nyana Pillow (left) and Nyeila Grissom, both of Alton, before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Patrick O'Neill (left) of Edwardsville and Tyler Clark of Granite City, before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Tenaia Perry and Monty Ellington, both of Alton, before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Keely Dallas (left) and Cheyenne Nein, both of Staunton, before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jen (left) and Nathan DeRienzo, of St. Louis, before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
From the left, Jonathan Warix, of East Alton, Paige Thornburgh, of Roxana, Taylor Baalman, of Roxana, and Dillon Scifres, of Roxana, before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Matthew Jackson and Aiyana Storie, both of Jackson, Mo., before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
From the left, Amber Bennington, of Bunker Hill, Ill., and her sister Leeann Bennington, of Brighton, Ill., before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
DJ Charlie Chan opens for Nelly at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Neicole Alford (left) and Kethra Green, both of Florissant, before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Kayla Smith (left) and Brittany Pyatt, both of Jerseyville, before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
DJ Charlie Chan opens for Nelly at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
From the left, Theresa Longoria, Sarah Miller, Kaitlyn Hagen and Kennedy Crutchley, all of Hardin, Ill., before Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
