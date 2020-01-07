You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nelly to perform 'Country Grammar' at Bonnaroo celebrating the album's 20th anniversary
0 comments

Nelly to perform 'Country Grammar' at Bonnaroo celebrating the album's 20th anniversary

Subscribe for 99¢
Nelly at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Nelly will perform his 2000 album “Country Grammar” at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival taking place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn. His “Country Grammar” set is June 13, the date Lizzo headlines the festival.

That date at Bonnaroo also includes Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, Seven Lions and more.

“Country Grammar” is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer.

Other names at Bonnaroo this year are Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Lana Del Ray, Vampire Weekend, Young Thug, Leon Bridges and much more including a Grand Ole Opry day with Andy Frasco and Larkin Poe, and the Regrettes.

This is the 19th year for the festival.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Upcoming events

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports