Nelly to portray Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly biopic

Nelly has been added to the cast of “Clear Lake,” the planned biopic of early rock and roll legend Buddy Holly; and he’s playing none other than fellow St. Louisan Chuck Berry.
Ruairi O’Connor (“The Spanish Princess)” will portray Holly. Also in the cast are Colin Hanks and Diane Guerrero.
Bruce Beresford (“Crimes of the Heart,” “Driving Miss Daisy”) will direct “Clear Lake.” Filming is slated to begin spring 2021.
But we’re stuck on Nelly as Berry and what an inspired choice that is (while wondering where's the Berry biopic).
Mos Def played Berry in the 2008 film “Cadillac Records.”
The busy Nelly will perform on the American Music Awards on ABC at 7 p.m. Nov. 22. He performs in the finals of “Dancing With the Stars” at 7 p.m. Nov. 23, also on ABC.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
