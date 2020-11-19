 Skip to main content
Nelly to portray Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly biopic
Nelly to portray Chuck Berry in Buddy Holly biopic

Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot

Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography

Nelly has been added to the cast of “Clear Lake,” the planned biopic of early rock and roll legend Buddy Holly; and he’s playing none other than fellow St. Louisan Chuck Berry.

The news was reported first by Variety.

Ruairi O’Connor (“The Spanish Princess)” will portray Holly. Also in the cast are Colin Hanks and Diane Guerrero.

Bruce Beresford (“Crimes of the Heart,” “Driving Miss Daisy”) will direct “Clear Lake.” Filming is slated to begin spring 2021.

 But we’re stuck on Nelly as Berry and what an inspired choice that is (while wondering where's the Berry biopic).

Mos Def played Berry in the 2008 film “Cadillac Records.”

The busy Nelly will perform on the American Music Awards on ABC at 7 p.m. Nov. 22. He performs in the finals of “Dancing With the Stars” at 7 p.m. Nov. 23, also on ABC.

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of Nelly’s breakthrough album “Country Grammar.”

 

