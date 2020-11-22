 Skip to main content
Nelly will dance to Megan Thee Stallion, Notorious B.I.G. and DeBarge during 'Dancing With the Stars' finals
Nelly

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "'80s Night" - The ballroom is rad and tubular for "'80s Night" when 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the fifth week live for the 2020 season, MONDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

 Kevin C. Johnson

Nelly will dance to Megan Thee Stallion, Notorious B.I.G. and DeBarge during the “Dancing With the Stars” finals on Monday night. 

The four couples remaining including Nelly and his pro partner Daniella Karagach, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.

One round will be a repeat round in which the dancers revisit a favorite routine. For Nelly and Karagach, it’s the samba and “Rhythm of the Night.” The other round is “freestyle” in which they’ll dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and Notorious B.I.G’s “Hypnotize.”

Regardless of the outcome, this has truly been Nelly’s year.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs at 7 p.m. Monday on ABC.

The singer will also perform on the American Music Awards tonight celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Country Grammar.”

 

