Nelly will dance to Megan Thee Stallion, Notorious B.I.G. and DeBarge during 'Dancing With the Stars' finals

Nelly will dance to Megan Thee Stallion, Notorious B.I.G. and DeBarge during the “Dancing With the Stars” finals on Monday night.

The four couples remaining including Nelly and his pro partner Daniella Karagach, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.

One round will be a repeat round in which the dancers revisit a favorite routine. For Nelly and Karagach, it’s the samba and “Rhythm of the Night.” The other round is “freestyle” in which they’ll dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and Notorious B.I.G’s “Hypnotize.”

Regardless of the outcome, this has truly been Nelly’s year.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs at 7 p.m. Monday on ABC.

The singer will also perform on the American Music Awards tonight celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Country Grammar.”

