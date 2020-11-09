Nelly will honor 2Pac on 'Dancing With the Stars' as musical icons are spotlighted

It's about musical icons tonight on "Dancing With the Stars" as Nelly takes on late legendary rapper 2Pac as he and pro partner Daniella Karagach jazz dance to 2Pac featuring Roger Troutman and Dr. Dre's "California Love."

It should be interesting for sure watching Nelly take on that dance style to that song.

Nelly and Karagach are one of only seven remaining pairs on the show.

"Dancing With the Stars" will air at 7 p.m. tonight on ABC.

