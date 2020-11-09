 Skip to main content
Nelly will honor 2Pac on 'Dancing With the Stars' as musical icons are spotlighted
Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Double Elimination Night - Use Your Vote!" - As the show gets closer to its season finale, nine celebrity and pro-dancer couples face double elimination as they compete for this season's eighth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

It's about musical icons tonight on "Dancing With the Stars" as Nelly takes on late legendary rapper 2Pac as he and pro partner Daniella Karagach jazz dance to 2Pac featuring Roger Troutman and Dr. Dre's "California Love."

It should be interesting for sure watching Nelly take on that dance style to that song.

Nelly and Karagach are one of only seven remaining pairs on the show.

"Dancing With the Stars" will air at 7 p.m. tonight on ABC.

