Nelly's breakout performance lands him another week on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Last week Nelly was told he needed a breakout performance on “Dancing With the Stars” and he delivered on Monday night’s show as the Top 13 took the stage.

On last week’s show, judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she needed a breakout performance, and to the tune of DJ Khaled’s “All I Do is Win,” that’s what he gave as he opened the show with pro dance partner Daniella Karagach.

They danced the Paso Doble (meaning double-step) to the hit tune, and Nelly walked away from it with his strongest performance to date. Adding a couple of sly hip-hop flourishes to the dance certainly kept him even more at ease.

Nelly and Karagach were rewarded with their best scores ever, seven points from each of the judges, totaling 21. It was their highest total to date, though it still left them tied at the bottom.

At the elimination at show's end, Nelly and Karagach were safe. The rapper was clearly on pins and needles awaiting his fate, and once it was finally revealed, he appeared so relieved he couldn't even muster a smile.