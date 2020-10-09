 Skip to main content
Nelly's 'Country Grammar' arriving in deluxe vinyl versions
"Country Grammar" deluxe vinyl

"Country Grammar" deluxe vinyl

Nelly’s “Country Grammar,” celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be re-released in a special vinyl version Nov. 20. 

The deluxe, two-album vinyl set will be pressed in both black and translucent blue vinyl. The re-release features bonus songs “Icey,” “Come Over,” “Country Grammar (Instrumental)” and “Ride Wit Me (Instrumental)" available on vinyl for the first time.

“Country Grammar 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" (2 LP) Track Listing:

Side A

  1. “Intro”

  2.  “St. Louie”

  3. “Greed, Hate, Envy”

  4.  “Country Grammar (Hot …)”

  5.  “Steal the Show”

Side B

  1. “Ride Wit Me”

  2.  “E.I.”

  3.  “Thicky Thick Girl”

  4.  “For My”

  5.  “Utha Side”

Side C

  1. “Tho Dem Wrappas”

  2.  “Wrap Sumden”

  3.  “Batter Up”

  4.  “Never Let ‘Em C U Sweat”

  5.  “Luven Me”

  6.  “Outro”

Side D

  1. “Icey”

  2.  “Come Over”

  3.  “Country Grammar (Instrumental)”

  4.  “Ride Wit Me (Instrumental)”

Nelly celebrated the album in several ways including a drive-in concert in the parking lot of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Nelly is currently a celebrity dancer on “Dancing With the Stars.” 

 

