Nelly's first dance will be to his own 'Ride Wit Me' on 'Dancing With the Stars'

“Ride With Me” will be the first song Nelly will dance to when he debuts on “Dancing Wit the Stars” Monday when the new season kicks off. The song is one of the most loved hits from his 2000 album “Country Grammar,” which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and feels like the perfect entrance onto the show for the rapper.

Nelly will go up against Carole Baskin of "Tiger King"; Kaitlyn Bristowe of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette"; Jeannie Mai of "The Real"; actress Anne Heche; AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys; Monica Aldama of Netflix's "Cheer; former NBA star Charles Oakley; Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir; former NFL star Vernon Davis; Justina Machado of "One Day at a Time"; Chrishelle Stause of "Selling Sunset"; Jesse Metcalfe of "Desperate Housewives"; Skai Jackson of Disney Channel's "Jessie"; and Nev Schulman of "Catfish: The TV Show."

This season’s previously announced pro dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

Tyra Banks is the new host. This is season 29 of the show.

