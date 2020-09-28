Nelly's foxtrot gains the rapper another week on 'Dancing With the Stars'

It was Disney Night at “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday night, because of course you knew that was coming. And that meant the celebrity and pro dancers took the stage to routines based on some of your favorite Disney characters, except for St. Louis rapper Nelly.

He may have appeared at a bit of a disadvantage going into his foxtrot routine with his partner Daniella Karagach. They performed to the song “It’s Alright” from the animated movie “Soul,” which hasn’t opened yet (it’s scheduled to open in November, unless that changes of course).

But despite the unfamiliarity of it all, Nelly survived another week with a combined score of eighteen, matching last week’s scores when he danced the cha-cha (the rapper has publicly said he believes the judges have been scoring him unfairly). He was first to be called to safety during Monday's broadcast.

Bathed in blue and red lighting, Nelly and Karagach delivered another respectable routine; this one felt low impact compared to their last two performances. Nelly’s custom Jordan dance kicks were intact, courtesy of the Shoe Surgeon.