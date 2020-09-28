Nelly's foxtrot gains the rapper another week on 'Dancing With the Stars'

It was Disney Night at “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday night, because of course you knew that was coming. And that meant the celebrity and pro dancers took the stage to routines based on some of your favorite Disney characters, except for St. Louis rapper Nelly.
He may have appeared at a bit of a disadvantage going into his foxtrot routine with his partner Daniella Karagach. They performed to the song “It’s Alright” from the animated movie “Soul,” which hasn’t opened yet (it’s scheduled to open in November, unless that changes of course).
But despite the unfamiliarity of it all, Nelly survived another week with a combined score of eighteen, matching last week’s scores when he danced the cha-cha (the rapper has publicly said he believes the judges have been scoring him unfairly). He was first to be called to safety during Monday's broadcast.
Bathed in blue and red lighting, Nelly and Karagach delivered another respectable routine; this one felt low impact compared to their last two performances. Nelly’s custom Jordan dance kicks were intact, courtesy of the Shoe Surgeon.
#YUNGSWIVEL @dancingabc EXCLUSIVE..!!!! @theshoesurgeon ..!! Vote tonight text 21523 .!!! Disney week..!!!!!
Each judge gave Nelly a score of six. Bruno Tonioli said Nelly behaved like a real gentleman during the routine and that Nelly gave a proper slow foxtrot, which is hard to do. But he advised Nelly to be aware of his shoulders, advice he has heard before. Carrie Ann Inaba said Nelly had a naturalness she found enjoyable and she sees him pushing himself. But she wants to see him break out more because it was all a little safe for her.
Derek Hough, Nelly’s biggest fan on the show and the least constructive judge when it comes to Nelly, called the routine great.
The eliminated couple was Carole Baskin and Pasha Kovalev.
Prior to the rehearsal, Nelly and Karagach got a sneak peek of "Soul." Nelly said he could relate to the movie's message of following your dreams, something he did when he could have easily went down a different path. It’s something he said he instilled in his children.
“Love what you do, and do what you love,” he said.
“Soul” features the voices of Daveed Diggs, Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Angela Bassett and Phylicia Rashad.
