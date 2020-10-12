Nelly's 'proper' samba boasts his best moves yet on 'Dancing With the Stars'

It was ‘80s night on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday, which brought on an abundance of cheesy wigs, bad colorful clothing, and maybe some tunes best left in that decade. For St. Louis’ No. 1 celeb Nelly, that meant an acid-washed denim outfit as he and his pro dance partner Daniella Karagach danced the samba to DeBarge’s “Rhythm of the Night.”

And the pair danced their way to another week, deemed safe by judges' scores and viewers’ votes.

Against a backdrop wall of vintage beatboxes, Nelly and Karagach gave what was easily their most enjoyable performance, and it was clear Nelly was having his best time on the show since its premiere. It was his most relaxed number, made more unique by the hip-hop touches incorporated into the dance.

Per usual, Nelly came with a pair of custom sneaker-dance kicks, this latest pair perhaps the most outlandish.

Judge Derek Hough said it was Nelly’s best dance yet, and it was. He called it a legit samba that came with a freedom, and that it was enjoyable to watch. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said watching the dance made her happy, and judge Bruno Tonioli noted Nelly was much lighter on his feet, and more effortless and carefree with none of the tension seen before. He concluded calling it a proper samba.