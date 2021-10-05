Nelly's sold-out birthday concert at Ballpark Village moves outdoors with additional tickets available

Update: Nelly’s sold-out birthday concert at Ballpark Village’s Bally Sports Live! on Nov. 2 moves outdoors to Ballpark Village's Together Credit Union Plaza.

Additional tickets are available for sale beginning today. Limited VIP meet and greet tickets are also available.

Show time is at 7 p.m. with doors a 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are standing room only, first come, first serve.

The show is one of the fastest sellouts in Ballpark Village's history.

Original post: Look out for Nelly as he brings his birthday party event to Ballpark Village as part of his "Lil Bit of Music Series" taking place Nov. 2.

Nelly will be performing with a live band.