Netflix''s 'The Devil All the Time' drama co-starring Pokey LaFarge gets a first look
Pokey LaFarge

 Photo by Larry Niehues

“The Devil All the Time,” the anticipated Netflix flick co-starring St. Louis singer and musician Pokey LaFarge, starts streaming on Sept. 16.

The drama is directed by Antonio Campos and stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen.

“The Devil All the Time” is based on the book of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock

Click here to see some of the first look pictures that debuted with Entertainment Weekly.

In 2017, LaFarge played Hank Snow in the CMT drama “Sun Records.”

LaFarge released his album "Rock Bottom Rhapsody" earlier this year.

 

