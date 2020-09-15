New Blue Sky Brunch Concert Series kicking off in October

Beth Bombara, John Henry, One Way Traffic and Gerard Erker and Neil Salsich of the Mighty Pines are part of the new Blue Sky Brunch Concert Series taking place in October in Grand Center, presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Open Highway Music Festival. The series is an outdoor concert and brunch experience just outside of the Grandel featuring bluegrass and Americana acts.
Here’s the schedule:
Oct. 4: One Way Traffic
Oct. 11: Gerard Erker and Neil Salsich of The Mighty Pines
Oct. 18: John Henry
Oct. 25: Beth Bombara
Food and beverages must be ordered in advance upon ticket purchase. Additional beverages are available for purchases the day of each event.
Tickets are $10 and are at metrotix.com. There’s also an additional $15 food and beverage minimum per guest.
All guests are required to follow COVID-19 mitigation policies including wearing face masks at all times except when eating. Parties are limited to six guests per table.
For more information go to kranzbergartsfoundation.org/blue-sky-brunch.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!