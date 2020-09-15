New Blue Sky Brunch Concert Series kicking off in October

Beth Bombara, John Henry, One Way Traffic and Gerard Erker and Neil Salsich of the Mighty Pines are part of the new Blue Sky Brunch Concert Series taking place in October in Grand Center, presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and Open Highway Music Festival. The series is an outdoor concert and brunch experience just outside of the Grandel featuring bluegrass and Americana acts.

Here’s the schedule:

Oct. 4: One Way Traffic

Oct. 11: Gerard Erker and Neil Salsich of The Mighty Pines

Oct. 18: John Henry

Oct. 25: Beth Bombara

Food and beverages must be ordered in advance upon ticket purchase. Additional beverages are available for purchases the day of each event.

Tickets are $10 and are at metrotix.com. There’s also an additional $15 food and beverage minimum per guest.