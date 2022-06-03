New concerts coming to St. Louis you don't want to miss

Here are St. Louis' latest concert announcements.

• An Evening with Boyz II Men, 7 p.m. Aug. 21, Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr., Alton, $42.50-$120, metrotix.com

• Aaron Carter, 8 p.m. July 28, Red Flag, 3040 Locust St., $20, etix.com

• LOL Funny Friday with Kerwin Claiborne, Mojo Brooks, hosted by Jessie Taylor, 8 p.m. June 17, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., on $35-$60, sale at 10 a.m. June 3, ticketmaster.com

• Crowbar, 8 p.m. July 27, Red Flag, $20, etix.com

• An Evening with Brian Culbertson featuring Marcus Anderson and Marqueal Jordon, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, the Pageant, $49.50-$59.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 3, ticketmaster.com

• Eddie B, 8 p.m. July 8, the Factory, 17105 N. Outer 40 Rd., Chesterfield, $25-$65, ticketmaster.com

• Kevin Gates’ “Big Lyfe Tour,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Pop’s, 401 Monsanto Ave., Sauget, $59.50-$75, ticketweb.com

• Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th St., $25-$30, metrotix.com

• Godspeed! You Black Emperor, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., $35-$40, on sale at 9 a.m. June 3, ticketmaster.com

• Grandel Summer Jazz Fest with Soul Cafe CD Release, Janet Evra with Ptah Williams, Jay Oliver and Bach to the Future, 7 p.m. July 9, the Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, $20, metrotix.com

• Corey Holcomb, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Aug. 5-7, Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, $32-$42, heliumcomedy.com

• D.L. Hughley, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 1-2, 7 p.m. July 3, Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, $40-$50, heliumcomedy.com

• Jimmy Eat World's "Something Loud Tour" with Charly Bliss, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Pageant, $40-$55, ticketmaster.com

• Jukebox the Ghost, Corook, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., $25-$28, ticketweb.com

• Marcus King’s “The Young Blood Tour” hosted by Dean Delray, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Ave., on sale at 10 a.m. June 3, $35-$50, ticketmaster.com

• Matt Maeson’s “Never Had to Leave Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., $23-$25, ticketmaster.com

• Stephen Marley, 8 p.m. July 21, the Lot at the Big Top, 3401 Washington Ave., $26-$36, metrotix.com

• Arlo McKinley, 8 p.m. July 29, Old Rock House, $15-$20, metrotix.com

• Press Play Concert Series with Monica, Tono Da Poet, Buddy Luv, Darius Bradford, 5 p.m. July 31, Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village, $50 with VIP available, axs.com

• Of Montreal, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Red Flag, 3040 Locust St., $21, etix.com

• Panic! At the Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., $26.50-$126.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 8, ticketmaster.com

• The Queers, Teenage Bottlerocket, 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., on sale at 11 a.m. June 3, $20, ticketweb.com

• Scarface’s “The Farewell Tour,” 7 p.m. July 23, Pop’s, $30-$40, ticketweb.com

• Sueco, Killboy, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Old Rock House, $20-$25, on sale at 10 a.m. June 3, metrotix.com

• Paul Thorn, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Delmar Hall, $25-$35, ticketmaster.com

• Why Don’t We’s “The Good Times Only Tour” with the Aces, JVKE, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd. $44.95-$249.95, metrotix.com

