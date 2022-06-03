 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New concerts coming to St. Louis you don't want to miss

  • 0

Here are St. Louis' latest concert announcements.

An Evening with Boyz II Men, 7 p.m. Aug. 21, Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr., Alton, $42.50-$120, metrotix.com

Boyz II Men at Fox Theatre

Boyz II Men performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Aaron Carter, 8 p.m. July 28, Red Flag, 3040 Locust St., $20, etix.com

LOL Funny Friday with Kerwin Claiborne, Mojo Brooks, hosted by Jessie Taylor, 8 p.m. June 17, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., on $35-$60, sale at 10 a.m. June 3, ticketmaster.com

Kerwin Claiborne

Kerwin Claiborne

Crowbar, 8 p.m. July 27, Red Flag, $20, etix.com

An Evening with Brian Culbertson featuring Marcus Anderson and Marqueal Jordon, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, the Pageant, $49.50-$59.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 3, ticketmaster.com

Brian Culbertson

Brian Culbertson

Eddie B, 8 p.m. July 8, the Factory, 17105 N. Outer 40 Rd., Chesterfield, $25-$65, ticketmaster.com

People are also reading…

Kevin Gates’ “Big Lyfe Tour,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Pop’s, 401 Monsanto Ave., Sauget, $59.50-$75, ticketweb.com

Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th St., $25-$30, metrotix.com

Godspeed! You Black Emperor, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., $35-$40, on sale at 9 a.m. June 3, ticketmaster.com

Grandel Summer Jazz Fest with Soul Cafe CD Release, Janet Evra with Ptah Williams, Jay Oliver and Bach to the Future, 7 p.m. July 9, the Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, $20, metrotix.com

Corey Holcomb, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Aug. 5-7, Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, $32-$42, heliumcomedy.com

D.L. Hughley, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 1-2, 7 p.m. July 3, Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, $40-$50, heliumcomedy.com

Jimmy Eat World's "Something Loud Tour" with Charly Bliss, 8 p.m. Sept. 16, the Pageant, $40-$55, ticketmaster.com

Jimmy Eat World

Jimmy Eat World

Jukebox the Ghost, Corook, 8 p.m. Oct. 5, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., $25-$28, ticketweb.com

Marcus King’s “The Young Blood Tour” hosted by Dean Delray, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Ave., on sale at 10 a.m. June 3, $35-$50, ticketmaster.com

Marcus King

Marcus King

Matt Maeson’s “Never Had to Leave Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., $23-$25, ticketmaster.com

Stephen Marley, 8 p.m. July 21, the Lot at the Big Top, 3401 Washington Ave., $26-$36, metrotix.com

Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley performs during the "Catch A Fire Tour 2015" stop at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Arlo McKinley, 8 p.m. July 29, Old Rock House, $15-$20, metrotix.com

Press Play Concert Series with Monica, Tono Da Poet, Buddy Luv, Darius Bradford, 5 p.m. July 31, Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village, $50 with VIP available, axs.com

Monica

Monica

Of Montreal, 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Red Flag, 3040 Locust St., $21, etix.com

Panic! At the Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., $26.50-$126.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 8, ticketmaster.com

• The Queers, Teenage Bottlerocket, 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., on sale at 11 a.m. June 3, $20, ticketweb.com

Scarface’s “The Farewell Tour,” 7 p.m. July 23, Pop’s, $30-$40, ticketweb.com 

Sueco, Killboy, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Old Rock House, $20-$25, on sale at 10 a.m. June 3, metrotix.com

Paul Thorn, 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Delmar Hall, $25-$35, ticketmaster.com

Paul Thorn

Paul Thorn

Why Don’t We’s “The Good Times Only Tour” with the Aces, JVKE, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd. $44.95-$249.95, metrotix.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Liam Payne apologizes for recent comments about former bandmate Zayn Malik

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News