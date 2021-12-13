 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Edition coming to Enterprise Center with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci
0 comments

New Edition coming to Enterprise Center with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

{{featured_button_text}}
2021 American Music Awards - Show

Bobby Brown, from left, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie Devoe, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gill of New Edition perform a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

New Edition’s “The Culture Tour” comes to Enterprise Center at 8 p.m. March 11. Charlie Wilson and Jodeci are also on the bill.

Tickets are $56.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

A COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

The concert is a partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, a 100 percent Black-owned promotions company.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomie Harris claims 'huge star' groped her during audition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News