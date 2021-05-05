New Elevate music series bringing concerts to the Bullock at Live! by Loews

Anita Jackson, Mark Harris II, Cheri Evans, Dawn Weber, and Taynka in conjunction with DJ Nune (Lamar Harris) are on tap at the new Elevate music series Thursdays at the Bullock at Live! by Loews downtown, 799 Clark Ave.

The outdoor concerts, on the rooftop lounge, are from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and kick off this week, May 6, with Evans followed by Jackson (May 13), Weber (May 20), Mark Harris II (May 27) and Taynka (June 10).

DJ Nune hosts, and guest DJs are DJ Jmo and Scooter Brown Jr.

Admission is $10; a reserved table for four is $60 and includes a complimentary bottle of house wine from the Bullock.

Social distancing mandates will be enforced; masks must be work for entry.

Reservations can be made by clicking here.

Click here for more information on Live! by Lowes St. Louis.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.