New event the County Fair bringing Chris Young, Jon Pardi and Zach Bryan to Chesterfield

The County Fair, a new festival taking place in Chesterfield, debuts May 19-21 on the fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater with country music acts Zach Bryan, Jon Pardi and Chris Young.

Additional acts will be announced later.

There will also be carnival rides, games, a market featuring artisans, and more.

Participating restaurants include Sugarfire Smoke House, Hi-Pointe and Chicken Out, the Popcorn Bar, Cajun Seduction, Farmtruck and more.

Ticket prices range from $20-$250 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale March 11.

Children 12-and-under are free.

Get more information at chesterfieldcountyfair.com.

 

