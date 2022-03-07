New event the County Fair bringing Chris Young, Jon Pardi and Zach Bryan to Chesterfield

The County Fair, a new festival taking place in Chesterfield, debuts May 19-21 on the fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater with country music acts Zach Bryan, Jon Pardi and Chris Young.
Additional acts will be announced later.
There will also be carnival rides, games, a market featuring artisans, and more.
Participating restaurants include Sugarfire Smoke House, Hi-Pointe and Chicken Out, the Popcorn Bar, Cajun Seduction, Farmtruck and more.
Ticket prices range from $20-$250 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale March 11.
Children 12-and-under are free.
Get more information at chesterfieldcountyfair.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.