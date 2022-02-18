New Found Glory celebrating '20 Years of Sticks and Stones' at Red Flag

New Found Glory’s “20 Years of Sticks and Stones” is at the Red Flag with a show at 8 p.m. May 27. Four Year Strong and Be Well are also on the bill.
Tickets are $31 at etix.com beginning at noon Feb. 18.
The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.
Get more information at redflagstl.com.
COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
