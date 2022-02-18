 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Found Glory celebrating '20 Years of Sticks and Stones' at Red Flag

New Found Glory

 Photo by Acacia Evans

New Found Glory’s “20 Years of Sticks and Stones” is at the Red Flag with a show at 8 p.m. May 27. Four Year Strong and Be Well are also on the bill.

Tickets are $31 at etix.com beginning at noon Feb. 18.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents event.

Get more information at redflagstl.com.

COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

 

