New Kids on the Block returning to Enterprise Center with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue
New Kids on the Block returning to Enterprise Center with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

New Kids on the Block

New Kids on the Block

 Photo by Austin Hargrave

New Kids on the Block’s “The Mixtape Tour 2022” hits Enterprise Center with a show on May 14. The tour also features Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $29.95-$179.95.

In a statement, New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg said: We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022. Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s go!”

The tour begins May 10 in Cincinnati, Oh.

