New Kids on the Block returning to Enterprise Center with Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue

In a statement, New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg said: “We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022. Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s go!”