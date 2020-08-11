You are the owner of this article.
New Metallica concert airing at Starlite Drive-In marks band's first in 2020
New Metallica concert airing at Starlite Drive-In marks band's first in 2020

Metallica at Busch Stadium

Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Metallica’s first show of 2020 will be part of the new Encore Drive-In Nights event taking place Aug. 29 in drive-in theaters across the country including at Starlite Drive-In in Cadet. The band will not appear in person. Those at the drive-in will be viewing a new, pre-filmed Metallica concert shot especially for this evening.

The event is at 8:30 p.m.

Metallica will present a full set spanning its career. The show was shot at a location near the classic rock band’s Northern California headquarters. Metallica’s production team is handling the editing and mixing.

There will be a guest performance from Three Days Grace.

The event ties into the release of Metallica’s new album and DVD “Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2,” out Aug. 28. 

Four digital downloads of the album are included with each ticket purchase.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday and are $115 per vehicle with up to six people allowed per vehicle. Ticket information is at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica

Metallica performed at Busch Stadium in 2017.

iParty: Metallica rocks Busch Stadium

The party was on Sunday night at Busch Stadium when Metallica played. See faces from the crowd and scenes from onstage. 

1 of 33

 

 

 



