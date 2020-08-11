New Metallica concert airing at Starlite Drive-In marks band's first in 2020

Metallica’s first show of 2020 will be part of the new Encore Drive-In Nights event taking place Aug. 29 in drive-in theaters across the country including at Starlite Drive-In in Cadet. The band will not appear in person. Those at the drive-in will be viewing a new, pre-filmed Metallica concert shot especially for this evening.
The event is at 8:30 p.m.
Metallica will present a full set spanning its career. The show was shot at a location near the classic rock band’s Northern California headquarters. Metallica’s production team is handling the editing and mixing.
There will be a guest performance from Three Days Grace.
The event ties into the release of Metallica’s new album and DVD “Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2,” out Aug. 28.
Four digital downloads of the album are included with each ticket purchase.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday and are $115 per vehicle with up to six people allowed per vehicle. Ticket information is at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.
