New music festival coming to Forest Park will be an Evolution

Forest Park will be home to a new major music festival next year with the debut of Elevation Festival.

The event is described as a “new, elevated music festival experience,” taking place Aug. 26-27 in Forest Park.

Besides its name, dates and location, details are scarce. Forthcoming are the lineup and ticket information, expected in early 2023.

A brief promotional video released in conjunction with the festival, along with the festival’s logo, shows it will mix music with bourbon and barbecue elements.

Music festival and Forest Park automatically brings to mind LouFest. LouFest took place in Forest Park beginning in 2010 until it crumbled poorly in 2018. The new festival is not the return of LouFest, and is not connected to LouFest in any way.

Elevation Festival will take place a couple of weeks before the return of Music at the Intersection, which will be Sept. 9-10 in Grand Center.

The festival’s website is evolutionfestival.com.