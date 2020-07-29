New outdoor pop-up venue the Lot is temporarily paused while under city review

-- Aug. 22, Dave Grelle’s Playadors

-- Aug. 28, TBA

-- Aug. 29-30, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops album release

--Sept. 4, Mvstermind & Co

The Lot will be dressed up so it looks less like a parking lot, and will be organized in “boxes” with a limit of four people per box. Masks are required when concert-goers leave their “boxes.”

Concerts will start at a 250-capacity, and could increase as the city allows.

Beer, wine, and pre-mixed cocktails will be served and food services will be provided by a revolving cast of chefs.

All events are foot traffic only -- no drive-ins.

Jamo Presents’ Drew Jameson says: “The concert is coming to fruition at a time when people really miss live concerts, but hold great concern with the risks of getting back out to enjoy it. Our team has put in months of careful planning to make sure it’s a safe event for everyone, and we can’t wait to bring live concerts back to St. Louis."

Boxes will range from $60-$150.