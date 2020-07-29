New outdoor pop-up venue the Lot is temporarily paused while under city review

Update: The upcoming new pop-up outdoor concert venue the Lot (714-910 Cerre St.) is temporarily paused. A statement from the event's producers read: "Final city approval is still under review but we're hopeful of the outcome. The series is temporarily paused until final approval is granted." The concert lineup features Tonina, Dr. Zhivigas, Mvstermind, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, Dr. Zhivegas, Disco Techs, Sean Canan's Voodoo Grateful Dead and others.
Original post: Tonina, Dr. Zhivigas, Mvstermind, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, Disco Techs, Sean Canan's Voodoo Grateful Dead, Dave Grelle and Dr. Zhivegas are among the St. Louis acts who’ll perform pop-up concerts as part of new outdoor venue dubbed the Lot.
Presented by Jamo Presents, the shows will take place at 714-910 Cerre St. and will follow social distance practices. The concerts will run from Aug. 7-Oct. 31.
The lineup features:
-- Aug. 7, Sean Canan’s Voodoo Grateful Dead
-- Aug. 8, Nightchaser Family Jam featuring the Disco Techs, Lusid and Friends
-- Aug. 14, Dr. Zhivegas
-- Aug. 15, Tonina
-- Aug. 21, the Kay Brothers, the Burney Sisters
-- Aug. 22, Dave Grelle’s Playadors
-- Aug. 28, TBA
-- Aug. 29-30, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops album release
--Sept. 4, Mvstermind & Co
The Lot will be dressed up so it looks less like a parking lot, and will be organized in “boxes” with a limit of four people per box. Masks are required when concert-goers leave their “boxes.”
Concerts will start at a 250-capacity, and could increase as the city allows.
Beer, wine, and pre-mixed cocktails will be served and food services will be provided by a revolving cast of chefs.
All events are foot traffic only -- no drive-ins.
Jamo Presents’ Drew Jameson says: “The concert is coming to fruition at a time when people really miss live concerts, but hold great concern with the risks of getting back out to enjoy it. Our team has put in months of careful planning to make sure it’s a safe event for everyone, and we can’t wait to bring live concerts back to St. Louis."
Boxes will range from $60-$150.
Get more information at jamopresents.com.
