New outdoor pop-up venue to bring Tonina, Dr. Zhivegas, Mvstermind, Aaron Kamm to the Lot
New outdoor pop-up venue to bring Tonina, Dr. Zhivegas, Mvstermind, Aaron Kamm to the Lot

Foxing, Tonina and Jr. Clooney at Delmar Hall

Tonina performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Tonina, Dr. Zhivigas, Mvstermind, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, Disco Techs, Sean Canan's Voodoo Grateful Dead, Dave Grelle and Dr. Zhivegas are among the St. Louis acts who’ll perform pop-up concerts as part of new outdoor venue dubbed the Lot.

Presented by Jamo Presents, the shows will take place at 714-910 Cerre St. and will follow social distance practices. The concerts will run from Aug. 7-Oct. 31.

The lineup features:

-- Aug. 7, Sean Canan’s Voodoo Grateful Dead

-- Aug. 8, Nightchaser Family Jam featuring the Disco Techs, Lucid and Friends

-- Aug. 14, Dr. Zhivegas

-- Aug. 15, Tonina

-- Aug. 21, the Kay Brothers, the Burney Sisters

-- Aug. 22, Dave Grelle’s Playadors

-- Aug. 28, TBA

-- Aug. 29-30, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops album release

--Sept. 4, Mvstermind & Co

The Lot will be dressed up so it looks less like a parking lot, and will be organized in “boxes” with a limit of four people per box. Masks are required when concert-goers leave their “boxes.” 

Concerts will start at a 250-capacity, and could increase as the city allows.

Beer, wine, and pre-mixed cocktails will be served and food services will be provided by a revolving cast of chefs.

All events are foot traffic only -- no drive-ins.

Jamo Presents’ Drew Jameson says: “The concert is coming to fruition at a time when people really miss live concerts, but hold great concern with the risks of getting back out to enjoy it. Our team has put in months of careful planning to make sure it’s a safe event for everyone, and we can’t wait to bring live concerts back to St. Louis."

Boxes will range from $60-$150.

Get more information at jamopresents.com.

Also new, the Open Air Concert Series will bring shows to Grand Center through October.

