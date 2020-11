New protocol at Helium Comedy Club begins with this weekend's shows

New protocol will be in effect at Helium Comedy Club at the St. Louis Galleria when comedian Desi Banks takes the stage Nov. 20-22. The new rules follow new restrictions and advisories in place in St. Louis County.

Moving forward, there will be no food and beverage at the club at any point. Masks must be worn by patrons and staff at all times. And a questionnaire must be filled out prior to admittance to the club.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

Two, three and four-person tables for Banks’ shows are $60-$160.

