NF bringing 'Clouds Tour' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

NF’s “Clouds Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on Sept. 22.
Michi is also on the bill.
Tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.
NF released "Clouds (The Mixtape)" earlier this year.
